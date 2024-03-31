Solo Leveling episode 12: Jinwoo becomes the Shadow Monarch while Jeju Island Arc officially begins 

The recently released Solo Leveling episode 12, titled Arise, has sparked significant hype in the fandom. This last episode of season 1 aired on Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 12 am JST.

In the last installment of Solo Leveling, aka Ore dake Level Up na Ken, the storyline centers around the main protagonist, Sung Jinwoo, as he completes the job-change quest, marking the beginning of his journey as the Shadow Monarch.

The episode showcases the formation of Jinwoo's shadow army, with the acquisition of powerful allies such as Igris and others. Additionally, this episode marks the beginning of the Jeju Island Arc.

Solo Leveling episode 12 introduces Jinwoo as Shadow Monarch and features inception of his shadow army

Solo Leveling episode 12 opening events: Sung Jinwoo faces his past self while on brink of failing job-change quest

In Solo Leveling episode 12, the story picks up where the previous episode left off – with the protagonist, Sung Jinwoo struggling to defeat the endless horde of enemies after losing the teleportation stone. Despite his determination to win, he finds himself at his limit, with dwindling HP and mana reserves preventing him from using skills effectively.

To make matters worse, he faces criticism from manifestations of various people, including his weak past self, created by the System to test his resolve. Although Jinwoo remains resolute, he eventually finds himself teetering on the edge of defeat.

However, a glimmer of hope emerges in the form of the penalty quest for failing to complete the daily strength training quest. This teleports him to the penalty zone, providing him with a chance to regain strength and strategize. Before he is whisked away, Jinwoo's past self states that the System must be unwilling to let him die just yet.

Solo Leveling episode 12: Jinwoo regains strength in the penalty zone while acquiring new gear and skill

Jinwoo with his new Knight Killer dagger (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The narrative of Solo Leveling episode 12 then shifts focus to the penalty zone as Jinwoo replenishes his depleted stats by defeating Giant Centipedes, determined to endure any pain as long as it makes him stronger.

Jinwoo prepares for his return to the job-change quest by upgrading his gear, acquiring a new dagger – the Knight Killer, along with gaining a new skill — Ruler’s Hand.

In brief scenes throughout the episode, viewers catch glimpses of the chairman of the Hunter Association, Go Gunhee, and Woo Jinchul discussing the upcoming Jeju Island expedition and the emergence of newly awakened hunters.

Additionally, short scenes feature Choi Jongin and the other hunters as they journey to Jeju Island, where they encounter something suspicious even before setting foot on the island.

Solo Leveling episode 12: Jinwoo conquers the Job-change quest and becomes the Shadow Monarch

In the unfolding events of Solo Leveling episode 12, Jinwoo discerns the strategy to overcome the relentless horde of knights. Realizing that the mages are responsible for summoning the knights, he shifts his focus to them, eliminating all six mages, the knights, and even a giant golem summoned by them.

Following his victory, the System assigns Jinwoo a new class – Necromancer. Although initially skeptical, Jinwoo ultimately accepts his new class. In recognition of his exceptional performance he receives multiple bonus points and is bestowed with a new class – Shadow Monarch.

Subsequently, Jinwoo unlocks new unique skills: Shadow Extraction and Shadow Storage. He thereafter designates the command word 'Arise' for the extraction of shadows.

Solo Leveling episode 12 closing events: Jinwoo’s shadow army formation begins while Jeju Island Arc is set in motion

In the closing scenes of Solo Leveling episode 12, Jinwoo attempts to extract Knight Commander Igris the Blood-Red, but his initial efforts prove unsuccessful. Jinwoo persists, urging Igris to abandon his former post guarding the empty throne and instead serve under him.

Finally, on his third and final attempt, Jinwoo succeeds in extracting Igris, marking the beginning of his journey as the Shadow Monarch and the leader of his shadow army. As Jinwoo bestows the name "Igris" upon his loyal knight commander, the episode comes to a close.

A brief ending scene in the final episode of Solo Leveling features the fourth Jeju Island expedition team, including Choi Jong-In, Cha Hae-In, and other hunters, and reveals their shock upon encountering an immensely evolved ant monster with wings upon their arrival on the island.

This development hints at the impending Jeju Island Arc, which will unfold in the upcoming season of the show.

