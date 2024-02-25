Solo Leveling mid-season review: The dangers of anime-original content

The currently airing Solo Leveling anime has generated significant excitement in the community since its debut. With only seven episodes released thus far, fans were eagerly anticipating the eighth episode scheduled for this week.

However, to the dismay of many, the release of the upcoming episode has been postponed until next Sunday, March 3, 2024. Despite this unexpected delay causing a temporary dip in fan enthusiasm, the overall anticipation for the anime remains remarkably high. Fans are eagerly awaiting the next installment to delve further into Sung Jinwoo's journey of leveling up.

The anime has undeniably been a hit so far. However, there are potential challenges ahead that the series may need to address to maintain its success. If the production team isn't careful and doesn't minimize the use of anime-exclusive content, the narrative could face obstacles in the future.

Reviewing Solo Leveling thus far: Narrative, production, animation, voice acting, and more

The highly anticipated Solo Leveling manhwa transitioned into an anime during the Winter 2024 season, debuting on January 7, 2024. Adapted from Chugong's web novel and a manhwa illustrated by Dubu, the series' anime has long been awaited by fans of the source materials.

Since its premiere, the series has garnered praise from both new viewers and dedicated readers alike, maintaining a palpable level of hype in the community. Till its seventh installment, the anime has sustained the initial hype among existing fans while also attracting new viewers.

The credit for this undoubtedly goes to the A-1 Pictures studio's marvelous adaptation of the source material into the animated medium, coupled with excellent production quality and direction. The action sequences are meticulously animated, capturing the essence of the manhwa's story perfectly. Moreover, the overall animation of the series is visually stunning, making it a visual treat for viewers.

The cast of voice actors has delivered excellent performances thus far, effectively bringing the characters to life in the animation. Additionally, the show boasts stunning background music and soundtracks that enhance the overall viewing experience.

Criticism of the anime-original content and the dangers they pose

However, there are lingering concerns about the inclusion of additional content in the anime. The narrative of the anime series largely stays faithful to its source material, with only minor deviations and the addition of original content.

While such alterations are common in many adaptations, it's important that the production team doesn't veer too far from the original narrative in future episodes. Poorly executed changes could disrupt the storytelling, narrative pacing, and overall flow of the series.

It also has the potential to alienate fans of the original manhwa and web novel who wish to see Sung Jinwoo's story portrayed accurately in animated form. Additionally, anime-only viewers may perceive additional original content as filler material, which could diminish their enthusiasm for the show and tarnish its reputation.

What lies ahead in Solo Leveling: A speculation on future episodes

As previously discussed, it's crucial for the Solo Leveling anime to remain faithful to the original content and exercise caution when incorporating anime-original elements into the remaining episodes of season 1. Poorly executed additions could potentially have detrimental effects on the series as a whole.

Although fans have been enjoying the additional anime-exclusive content thus far, to ensure the satisfaction of all fans, the production team should approach any new elements with careful consideration, as they have the potential to impact the overall reception of the anime negatively if not handled properly.

While it's widely speculated that the debut season of the anime will consist of 12 episodes, there hasn't been any official confirmation regarding the total number of episodes.

Given the immense success of the initial seven episodes, fans are hopeful that the production team may opt for a full-length season. There's a possibility that the anime could potentially feature 24 episodes in its first season, although this remains unconfirmed until an official announcement is made.

Final thoughts

The first seven episodes of Solo Leveling have captivated audiences with their exceptional narrative execution. It can be hoped that the inclusion of anime-exclusive content will be kept to a minimum for the remainder of season 1 to maintain the overall quality of the show.

That said, the show's production and direction have been impressive thus far, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming episodes of the anime. Many are even hopeful for a full-length anime season extension.

While this remains unconfirmed as of now, fans can get riled up to watch more amazing developments unfold in the upcoming storyline of the anime.

