5 Winter 2024 anime that already lived up to the hype (and 5 that need to step up their game)

Winter 2024 anime series are in full swing as the middle of the season is already here. Before a new anime season starts, anime fans add the series of a particular season to their watchlist based on the hype created around it.

Sometimes, the anime series live up to the hype regarding the animation quality and the pacing of the adaptation. Such series continue a smooth run throughout the season. On the other hand, some anime series do not deliver following the hype that was created around them.

These series continue to go down in rankings and eventually get lost in the infinite abyss of forgotten anime. As the current season has reached a point where anime fans have chosen their favorites, let's look at some Winter 2024 anime series that delivered and some that lacked.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the MyAnimeList rankings and might contain the author's opinions.

A Sign of Affection and 4 other Winter 2024 anime series that lived up to their hype

1) A Sign of Affection

Yuki (left) and Itsuomi (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Ajia-do)

Popularity Ranking at the Start of the Winter Season Popularity Ranking in the Middle of the Winter Season 10th 6th

A Sign of Affection is a Winter 2024 anime series that lived up to its hype. It is a romance anime series that follows the story of a hearing-impaired girl whose silent world starts to get filled with joy as she experiences love.

The series follows a detailed animation style, which is complimentary to its theme, and has perfect adaptation pacing, which is neither too fast nor too slow. The series continues as the male and female leads, Itsuomi and Yuki, have started dating and fans can expect the story to get even more interesting from here on.

2) Delicious in Dungeon

The party of Laios as seen in the anime (Image via TRIGGER)

Popularity Ranking at the Start of the Winter Season Popularity Ranking in the Middle of the Winter Season 8th 5th

Delicious in Dungeon is a Winter 2024 anime series that lived up to its hype, especially animation-wise. The premise of this series is centered around adventurers who wander a dungeon and eat dangerous monsters by deliciously preparing them.

Marcille, the female lead of this anime series, became the star of this show for her cute stingy behavior every time her party decides to eat a monster. The animation of food in this series also rivals that of Ghibli films, which is truly something else.

3) Mashle: Magic and Muscles - The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc (Season 2)

Mash as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Popularity Ranking at the Start of the Winter Season Popularity Ranking in the Middle of the Winter Season 4th 3rd

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 is a Winter 2024 anime series that captivated its fans through its comedy and an opening song which even the voice actors of this series enjoyed.

The story of this anime follows a boy who cannot use magic as he aims to be a model student at a magic academy. This sequel delivered in every way, be it animation or the pace at which the story unfolds, but the star of this show was its comedy. With the Divine Visionary exam in flow, will Mash, the protagonist of this series, be able to become a top student?

4) Classroom of the Elite Season 3

Ayanokoji as seen in the anime (Image via Lerche)

Popularity Ranking at the Start of the Winter Season Popularity Ranking in the Middle of the Winter Season 2nd 2nd

Classroom of the Elite season 3 is a Winter 2024 anime series that was also one of the most anticipated sequels of this franchise. The series has managed to maintain its position as the 2nd most popular series of this season.

The premise takes place in a special institute where the most talented students of Japan compete against one another for the top. Although the second sequel of this series faced some backlash due to its below-average animation, the third sequel is still living up to the hype that it created before the season started.

5) Solo Leveling

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Popularity Ranking at the Start of the Winter Season Popularity Ranking in the Middle of the Winter Season 1st 1st

Solo Leveling is one of the most anticipated manhwa adaptations and a Winter 2024 anime series that maintained its position as the most popular anime series of this season. The story takes place in a supernatural world where a weak person levels up alone in hopes of becoming the strongest.

The series follows an adrenaline-rushing opening song and a very mysterious ending song. Everything about this anime is perfect except its episode count (12 episodes) which wasn't satisfactory for fans, considering how much they had to wait for this adaptation to air.

Chained Soldier and 4 other Winter 2024 anime that need to step up their game

1) Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga (Season 3)

Rin as seen in the anime (Image via studio VOLN)

Popularity Ranking at the Start of the Winter Season Popularity Ranking in the Middle of the Winter Season 9th 11th

Blue Exorcist season 3 is a Winter 2024 anime series that needs to step up its performance. The series follows the story of the son of the demon lord who fights back against his father to save Earth from his rule.

The Blue Exorcist series made its return after 7 years, and some part of its anime fandom might have forgotten about the series, which is the reason it got demoted on the popularity ranking.

2) Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage (Season 2)

Tomozaki (left) and Hinami (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Project No. 9)

Popularity Ranking at the Start of the Winter Season Popularity Ranking in the Middle of the Winter Season 7th 13th

Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki season 2 is a Winter 2024 anime series that had a very strong start but later fell apart in the eyes of anime fandom. The series follows a gamer who tries his best every day to level up in the real world and become a worthy man.

The series follows a decent animation style (animated by studio Project no. 9) but as it is adapted from a light novel, fans have noticed a slow pace in the series now and then.

3) The Dangers of My Heart Season 2

Ichikawa (left) and Yamada (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

Popularity Ranking at the Start of the Winter Season Popularity Ranking in the Middle of the Winter Season 6th 8th

Dangers of My Heart season 2 is one of the best Winter 2024 anime series that needs to step up its performance in regards to the pacing. The story follows an introvert who starts to experience life as he slowly starts to express his feelings for the most beautiful girl in his class.

The only reason why this show slipped two spots could be because it was overshadowed by more popular shows. There is hardly anything wrong with the series, but if it needs to step up something, making the pacing of the show more fast would be the way to go.

4) Chained Soldier

Kyouka as seen in the anime (Image via Seven Arcs)

Popularity Ranking at the Start of the Winter Season Popularity Ranking in the Middle of the Winter Season 5th 7th

Chained Soldier is a Winter 2024 anime series that started with high hopes, despite being an Ecchi anime series. The series takes place in a supernatural world where a man survives by killing monsters to save his world.

As mentioned before, this series made it to the top 10 most popular Winter 2024 anime series despite being an Ecchi series. Even though it didn't get demoted from the top 10 most popular Winter 2024 anime series, it still needs to step up its game.

5) Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2

Makoto as seen in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Popularity Ranking at the Start of the Winter Season Popularity Ranking in the Middle of the Winter Season 3rd 4th

Tsukimichi season 2 is a Winter 2024 anime series that although didn't get demoted that much, still needs to step up its pacing speed. The series takes place in a supernatural world where the protagonist builds his army to get revenge on the Goddess who harassed him.

The series has sleek animation, but just like the Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki season 2, this series is also based on a light novel. This has made its pacing a bit slow for fans, for that reason it is not as appealing as other shows airing this season.

Final thoughts

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic (left) and Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable (right) (Image via Sjin-Ei Animation & Silver Link)

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic and Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable are two anime series that didn't make it to the top 10 most popular Winter 2024 anime series at the start of the season.

The reason for this was because the hype created for these series wasn't as much as other series. These two series are currently included in the top 10 most popular anime series of Winter 2024 on MAL, as fans liked them after watching them.