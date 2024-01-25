Mashle season 2 opening theme has the cast flexing their moves

Ever since Mashle Season 2 was released, anime fans worldwide have gone crazy over the anime's new opening theme song "Bling-Bang-Bang-Born" by Creepy Nuts. The theme song has taken over the internet as fans cannot stop bopping their heads to it.

Meanwhile, other fans took the opportunity to express their love for the song by posting TikToks, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts featuring the music. Even the cast members of the anime cannot get enough of the song as Finn and Rayne Ames voice actors Reiji Kawashima and Yuuki Kaji also showcased their moves to the song.

Ames siblings' voice actors dance to Mashle Season 2 opening theme

Weeks after the premiere of Mashle Season 2, the anime's official X account caught on to the trend online. Hence, they decided to post videos of the anime's voice actors dancing to the opening theme song "Bling-Bang-Bang-Born."

First, the anime posted a video of Finn Ames' voice actor Reiji Kawashima dancing to the song. He seemed very enthusiastic about the music and tried to replicate the dancing steps used by people online.

The voice actor previously voiced Fushi in To Your Eternity and Blade in Classroom for Heroes. The voice actor is also set to voice Taiyou Asano in Mission: Yozakura Family.

The next day, the anime's X account posted a video of popular voice actor Yuuki Kaji dancing to "Bling-Bang-Bang-Born." The voice actor is voicing the role of Rayne Ames in the anime. As for his dance, he tried to replicate it and pointed to the camera, seemingly asking them to keep dancing to the tune.

The voice actor previously voiced Shouto Todoroki in My Hero Academia, Kenma Kozume in Haikyuu!!, Rip Tristan in Undead Unluck, and Eren Yeager in Attack on Titan.

How fans reacted to the voice actors dancing to the Mashle Season 2 opening theme

Fans already loved the opening theme song for Mashle Season 2. However, their love for the same only increased after watching the anime's voice actors dance to the opening song as well.

This was especially noticeable in the case of Yuuki Kaji as the voice actor was widely popular due to his roles as Eren Yeager and Shout Todoroki. Considering how those characters and also the voice actor's character in Mashle Season 2, Rayne Ames, were of serious demeanor, fans loved that Yuuki Kaji had an altogether different personality.

After Reiji Kawashima danced to the opening theme song, fans were certain that voice actors of other characters would also join. Hence, they were waiting for Yuuki Kaji's version.

Fortunately for them, the voice actor's video got posted soon. Evidently, he had mastered the dance as well. Some fans even joked that Eren Yeager might have also danced the same way after the Attack on Titan anime ended.

In the meantime, fans were hoping to see Margarette Macaron's voice actor Takehito Koyasu and Ryoh Grantz's voice actor Junichi Suwabe dance to the song as well. Hopefully, fans will soon get to witness the same.