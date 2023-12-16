Mission: Yozakura Family anime PV and release window revealed in Jump Festa 2024

The Mission: Yozakura Family Stage at Jump Festa 2024 provided the much-awaited official trailer for the anime, which is confirmed to have a Spring 2024 release date. It was the final Blue Stage anime for Day 1 of the event and revealed some new information, including the full-staff details for the anime.

The Mission: Yozakura Family Stage also revealed the official cover of volume 21 of the manga. The cover features the characters Alpha and Hifumi on the cover, with a white cherry blossom background. It is one of the longest-running manga series on Shonen Jump and has generated a dedicated fanbase over the years.

The Mission: Yozakura Family stage took place on December 16, 2023, at 5 pm JST. It was situated at the Blue Stage and ran for roughly 30 minutes. The panel consisted of Reiji Kawashima (Taiyo Asano), Kaede Hondo (Mutsumi Yozakura), Katsuyuki Konishi (Kyoichiro Yozakura), and Akari Kito (Futaba Yozakura). It began with the voice actors greeting and thanking the fans for their presence at the event.

The voice actors then presented an illustration of the upcoming anime, by the mangaka Hitsuji Gondaira, featuring Taiyo Asano with the entire Yozakura Family. Although Gondaira was noticeably absent from the event, the actors presented some notes from him, which thanked the fans for their support.

Following that, the voice actors opened up about their respective roles, discussed the upcoming anime, and presented the main key visual of the anime. During the same, Reiji Kawashima, Katsuyuki Konishi, Akari Kito, and Kaede Hondo talked about their favorite moments of their respective characters in the manga.

Some additional details about the rest of the cast and the staff of the anime were also announced. Minato Mirai was revealed to be the Series Director with Mizuki Takahashi as the Character Design/Animation Director, and Eitou Nakahara as the Art Director. Additionally, Manami Yamaguchi has been revealed to be responsible for the color design, whereas Atsushi Satou has been revealed to be the Photography Director.

The highlight of the stage was when the voice actors presented the much-awaited first look at the upcoming anime in the form of an official trailer. It provided a much clearer and closer look at the animation and the characters and featured one of the most memorable moments from the manga. The anime was then confirmed to have an April 2024 release date.

Towards the end, the voice actors answered some questions asked to the mangaka on his behalf, due to Gondaira being absent from the event. They enacted some moments from the manga, as Kawashima showcased his incredible talent as he brought his character to life.

Later, they revealed the cover of Volume 21 of Mission: Yozakura Family manga, which featured Alpha and Hifumi together in a white cherry blossom background.

Following this, the voice actors wrapped up the stage by once again thanking the fans for their presence and encouraging them to watch the anime when it comes out next year. With this, the Blue Stage of Jump Festa 2024 Day One officially came to an end.