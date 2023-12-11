Mission: Yozakura Family anime unveils first key visual ahead of 2024 premiere 

On Dec. 10, 2023, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle and website for the Mission: Yozakura Family anime unveiled its first key visual, featuring the main characters. It was earlier announced that the anime would premiere in 2024.

While a narrower release date hasn't been given yet, it is expected to be revealed during the upcoming Jump Festa 2024. Notably, the Mission: Yozakura Family anime is based on the manga series written and illustrated by Hitsuji Gondaira.

It has been serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump since 2019, with 20 tankobon volumes published thus far. As of this writing, the manga has published 206 chapters, with 207 scheduled to be released on Dec. 17, 2023.

The Mission: Yozakura Family anime is set to release in 2024

As mentioned earlier, the Mission: Yozakura Family anime has finally received its first key visual. The official team behind the anime took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the captivating visual on Dec. 10, 2023.

Later, the same staff released the news on their official website. Notably, it was earlier revealed that the Mission: Yozakura Family anime will begin its broadcast in 2024. Regrettably, the official team hasn't updated on an exact release date.

That said, the upcoming Jump Festa 2024 will hold a special stage for the series. As such, fans can expect more information, including the anime's main staff, to be unveiled. Nonetheless, the latest key visual has heightened the anticipation for the anime.

The key visual for the Mission: Yozakura Family anime (Image via Silver Link Studios)

The vibrant illustration features Taiyo Asano and the Yozakura family, including Mutsumi, Kyoichiro, Shion, Kengo, Shinzo, Futaba, Nanao, and Goliath. The visual captures the daily life of the Yozakura family, highlighting each character's unique characteristics through visual imagery.

Besides the visual, the official team has also unveiled information on the NBC Universal Entertainment Booth, which will be held at the upcoming Jump Festa 2024 on Dec. 16, 2023.

At the booth, fans will see a large display of characters surrounded by cherry blossoms, and showcase the anime's production materials.

Cast and staff for the anime

A visual for the anime (Image via Silver Link Studios)

According to the reports, Silver Link Studios will produce the upcoming Mission: Yozakura Family anime. However, no details on the anime's main staff have been revealed as of this writing.

On the other hand, the official team has already revealed the anime's main cast members' names. Reiji Kawashima, renowned for playing Finn Ames' role in the Mashle anime, stars as Taiyo Asano, while Kaede Hondo plays Mutsumi.

The names of other cast members are here as follows:

Katsuyuki Konishi as Kyoichiro Yozakura

Aoi Yuuki as Shion Yozakura

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Kengo Yozakura and Goliath

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Shino Yozakura

Akari Kito as Futaba Yozakura

Yumi Uchiyama as Nanao Yozakura

Shueisha publishes manga on Weekly Shonen Jump, and it describes the plot as thus:

"Taiyo Asano is a super shy high school student and the only person he can talk to is his childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura. It turns out that Mutsumi is the daughter of the ultimate spy family!"

It continues:

"Even worse, Mutsumi is being harassed by her overprotective, nightmare of a brother, Kyoichiro. What drastic steps will Taiyo have to take to save Mutsumi?! A spy family comedy - the mission begins!"

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.