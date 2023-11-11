Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 trailer confirms January 2024 release window

On November 11, 2023, Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 released a new trailer and a key visual. The official account of the anime and manga series took to YouTube and X (formerly known as Twitter) to upload the trailer and the key visual.

Furthermore, the trailer also revealed a release window for the second season. Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 will make its debut sometime in January 2024.

It’s safe to say that Mash’s time at the Easton Magic Academy is only going to get harder as time progresses. The trailer also teased the presence of Divine Visionaries in the academy. It will be interesting to see how Mash would cope with some of the strongest mages of their time.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 key visual and trailer

In the new key visual, fans can see Mash Burnedead take center stage. While he looks expressionless for the most part, he certainly seems more serious than usual. Meanwhile, on the upper section of the key visual, the face of Easton Magic Academy’s headmaster, Wahlberg Baigan, is visible.

In addition, fragments of the Coin are visible, which is what academy students aim to retrieve to become Divine Visionaries. In one of those fragments, Margarette Macaron can also be seen. This person will be the prime antagonist of the Divine Visionary Selection Exam arc.

In the Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 trailer, fans may have a glimpse of Mash's adventures at Easton Magic Academy as he attempts to retain his cover. The trailer introduced a bunch of characters who were none other than the Divine Visionaries. They are:

Ryoh Grantz (Alias: Light Cane)

Porter Madl (Alias: Desert Cane)

Kaldo Gehenna (Alias: Flame Cane)

Renatus Revol (Alias: Immortal Cane)

Agito Tyrone (Alias: Dragon Cane)

Tsurara Halestone (Alias: Ice Cane)

Sophina Brivina (Alias: Knowledge Cane)

Rayne Ames (Alias: Sword Cane)

Following the introduction of these characters, the trailer went on to show snippets from the upcoming season where Mash uses his brawn to take on magical creatures and mages that threaten him. The trailer also showed glimpses of Margarette Macaron, Mash’s senior and prefect of the Orca dormitory.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 main staff and studio

Mash as seen in the anime series (image via A-1 Pictures)

Director - Tomoya Tanaka

Series Composition - Yosuke Kuroda

Music - Masaru Yokoyama

Original creator - Hajime Komoto

Character Design - Hisashi Higashijima

Art Director - Yusa Ito

Sound Director - Satoshi Motoyama

Opening Song Performance - Creepy Nuts

The second installment of the anime series will be produced by A-1 Pictures. They have created some of the most popular anime series, including Kaguya-Sama: Love is War, Black Butler, Sword Art Online, and more. As for the streaming details and exact release date, fans will be notified as the year progresses.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

