Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 release date, new cast, and trailer revealed at Jump Festa 2024

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 is set to be released on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST. The same was announced with a new promotional video on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Jump Festa 2024 Blue Stage. In addition, the anime revealed new character and their voice actors.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles' first season was released back in the Spring 2023 anime season. Following that, it announced the production of the second season, set to be released in 2024. Since then, the anime has revealed a new visual and teaser, revealing the upcoming anime's details.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 reveals January 2024 release date at Jump Festa 2024

Ryoh Grantz as seen in the anime's new promotional video (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Jump Festa 2024 Mashle: Magic and Muscles Blue Stage was presented by the voice actors of Mash Burnedead (Chiaki Kobayashi), Finn Ames (Reiji Kawashima), Rayne Ames (Yuuki Kaji), and Ryoh Grantz (Junichi Suwabe) as they revealed the upcoming anime's new promotional video together.

The Blue Stage segment began with the anime's voice actors welcoming voice actor Junichi Suwabe to the team as it was his first appearance to promote Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime.

Following the long talk about the anime, the voice actors revealed the new promotional video for Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2. With that, it was revealed that Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 is set to premiere on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST.

The new promotional video showcased scenes from the upcoming Divine Visionary Selection Exam Arc. This helped fans learn what was at stake this time. Mash needed to pass the Divine Visionary Selection Exam. Otherwise, he was set to be punished for not being able to use magic.

Margarette Macaron and Carpaccio Royan character visuals and cast members (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In addition, the anime also revealed two new characters - Margarette Macaron and Carpaccio Luo-Yang.

Both characters are from the Orca Dorm and are set to be the antagonists for the upcoming arc. Margarette Macaron is a third-year student and the prefect for Orca Dorm, while Luo-Yang is a talented first-year student.

Margarette Macaron as seen in Mashle season 2 PV (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Margarette Macaron is set to be voiced by Takehito Koyasu. He previously voiced Toji Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen and Zeke in Attack on Titan. The voice actor is also set to voice Peacemaker in Isekai Suicide Squad. Meanwhile, Carpaccio Luo-Yang is set to be voiced by Koki Uchiyama. He previously voiced Kei Tsukishima in Haikyuu!! and Rin Itoshi in Blue Lock.

Lastly, the anime's Blue Stage also revealed details about the series' stage play production. Mashle The Stage is set to start in 2024. However, the start date hasn't yet been decided.