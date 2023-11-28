Delicious in Dungeon anime to gift theater going fans with bonus manga and more

On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, Kadokawa announced that the Delicious in Dungeon anime series would be receiving a three-week limited advance screening in Japanese theaters. The screenings will be available in 41 cinemas across all of Japan starting on Friday, December 8, 2023, and will offer special treats for theatergoers who attend.

The Delicious in Dungeon anime cast is also set to appear in person at four of the screenings taking place at the Shinjuku Wald 9 and Grand Cinema Sunshine Ikebukuro theaters. Several other gifts will be given away to those who attend, as well as further merchandise available for purchase at the theaters where the screenings take place.

The theatrical screening leads into the Delicious in Dungeon anime’s premiere on Japanese television sometime in January 2024, which is set to run for two consecutive cours. A narrower release date within January 2024 has yet to be announced at the time of this article’s writing, but this news will likely be confirmed by the production staff sooner rather than later.

Delicious in Dungeon anime’s theatrical screenings offer moviegoers manga booklets, acrylic stands, and more

As mentioned above, those theatergoers who attend the Delicious in Dungeon anime’s limited theatrical run will be offered one of three different gifts every week. Those who attend in the first week are set to receive a special 80-page booklet. This booklet will feature an original manga drawn by series author and illustrator Ryoko Kui.

Second-week attendees will receive a miniature replica of an animation production envelope (used to store pencil drawings and artwork for a sequence) and a postcard (illustrated with an animation pencil drawing). For those who attend in the third week, they’ll receive a 15-centimeter (or 6-inch) shikishi board illustrated with an exclusive sketch by Kui.

Theaters screening the series will also sell an acrylic stand of the characters (drawn by Kui), an acrylic illustration panel of the anime’s teaser visual, a B2-sized tapestry of the same visual, a clear file set, five individual character acrylic stands, two different sets of randomly distributed badges, and an acrylic mascot collection.

The Delicious in Dungeon anime series is set to premiere in January 2024, and will run until June across two consecutive cours. The anime stars Kentaro Kumagai as Laios, Sayaka Senbongi as Marcille, Asuna Tomari as Chilchuck, Hiroshi Naka as Senshi, Saoru Hayami as Falin, Akira Miki as Namari, and Shinji Kawada as Shuro.

Yoshihiro Miyajima is directing the anime at Trigger studios, while Kimiko Ueno is overseeing the scripts for the series. Naoki Takeda is designing the anime’s characters, while Yasunori Mitsuda is composing the music for the series. BUMP OF CHICKEN is set to perform the opening theme song, “Sleep Walking Orchestra.” Netflix will stream the anime worldwide as it premieres in January 2024.

