That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond is the first feature film in the celebrated franchise that became popular after adapting the light novel series of the same name in 2013. Following the theatrical run, the question that has been on fans' minds is whether the movie has been made available for streaming yet.

The film is based on Fuse's light novel series, who personally drafted the brand new storyline for the movie. Kodansha later published the series as a manga with illustrations by Taiki Kawakami.

Is That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond available for streaming?

Anime Trending @AniTrendz 【NEWS】That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond Blu-ray & DVD goes on sale July 28 in Japan.



Furthermore, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond will be streaming in Bilibili and other platforms in Southeast Asia on March 23.

Unfortunately, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond is not available for global online streaming at the moment, following its theatrical release and the global broadcast by Crunchyroll. However, Muse Asia has stated that the film will only be available on OTT platforms such as Bilibili and iQIYI in Southeast Asian countries.

It can be speculated that the movie will eventually make it to the streaming platform, Crunchyroll, but we do not have any further information on the matter as of yet.

It has also been announced that home media in DVD and Blu Ray format will be available for purchase in Japan on July 28 this year. Global release dates are yet to be specified, but we hope that they will arrive overseas later this year or next year in 2024.

WeedLikeToSmoke @WeedLikeTooSmok The movie, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond. Is amazing you should go watch it! The movie, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond. Is amazing you should go watch it! 💙💙💙 https://t.co/VjQ59ZdF8w

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond enjoyed a massive box-office success upon its release in Japan and overseas. It went on to stay at rank 4 for three weeks since its release on November 25, 2022, in Japanese theaters and bagged a total of over 960 million yen.

The original anime series concluded its second season on September 21, 2021, with a split-cour, airing a total of 24 episodes. On November 2022, a third season was announced to be in production and is likely to hit the screens in the Spring anime season of 2024. The upcoming season promises some of Rimuru's most formidable moments.







The movie boasts a host of celebrated voice actors from the industry as its cast members. Here are some of the main characters and their respective voice actors,

Miho Okasaki as Rimuru

Asuna Tomari as Gobta

Chikahiro Kobayashi as Ranga

Houchu Ohtsuka as Hakurō

Jun Fukushima as Gabiru

Junichi Yanagita as Kurobe

Kanehira Yamamoto as Rigurd

M.A.O as Shion

Makoto Furukawa as Benimaru

Megumi Toyoguchi as Raphael

The official website of Rotten Tomatoes summarizes the film That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond as follows.

"A long-running conspiracy is swirling over a mysterious power wielded by the Queen in Raja, a small country west of Tempest. When a slime who evolved into a Demon Lord named Rimuru Tempest crosses paths with Hiiro, a survivor of the Ogre race, an incredible adventure packed with new characters begins. The power of bonds will be put to the test!"

Stay tuned for more updates on That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond, and other trending manga and anime like Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, Tokyo Revengers, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more.

