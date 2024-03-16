Solo Leveling episode 10: Jinwoo gains a new skill as Jinchul gives a warning about Dongsoo

The recently released Solo Leveling episode 10, titled What Is This, a Picnic? has sparked significant hype in the fandom. This latest installment aired on Sunday, March 16, 2024, at 12 am JST.

In the tenth installment of Solo Leveling, aka Ore dake Level Up na Ken, the storyline centers around the protagonist, Sung Jinwoo, as he officially begins his partnership with Jinho to fulfill their contract of completing C-Rank dungeon raids.

The episode also shows Woo Jinchul cautioning Jinwoo regarding the S-Rank Hunter Hwang Dongsoo. Furthermore, episode 10 features the protagonist acquiring a new skill – Kang Taeshik’s Stealth skill.

Solo Leveling episode 10 sees Jinwoo gaining the Stealth skill while he gets scouted by the White Tiger Guild

Solo Leveling episode 10 opening events: Sung Jinwoo and Joohee catch up while Jinchul warns Jinwoo about Hwang Dongsoo

In Solo Leveling episode 10, the story kicks off with the protagonist, Sung Jinwoo, and Joohee sharing a brief conversation after their last raid with Kang Taeshik. As they reminisce about their past experiences and their time working together, Joohee informs Jinwoo about her decision to retire as a Hunter due to her lack of courage and inability to overcome it.

After parting ways with Joohee, the narrative in Solo Leveling episode 10 shifts to a flashback of Jinwoo where he briefly converses with Woo Jinchul following the raid involving Kang Taeshik.

Jinchul warning Jinwoo (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Jinchul tells Jinwoo that he is not under suspicion, but warns him about a potential threat to his life from the S-Rank Hunter Hwang Dongsoo, the brother of Hwang Dongsuk, whom Jinwoo had previously been forced to eliminate.

Despite only Jinho being aware of this fact, Jinchul says that surviving the dungeon where Dongsoo's brother perished is enough reason for the S-Rank Hunter to target Jinwoo and Jinho.

The protagonist in episode 10 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Jinchul explains that laws are powerless against individuals with S-Rank status and suggests that Jinwoo should consider fleeing the country with his family.

Returning to the present, the narrative shows Jinwoo's determination not to flee, but rather to become stronger to confront and overcome such threats.

Solo Leveling episode 10: Jinwoo and Jinho begin their collaboration

The story of Solo Leveling episode 10 then proceeds to show Jinwoo and Jinho beginning the 19 C-Rank dungeon raids they agreed upon. Jinho organizes a strike team consisting of several members, including Han Songyi, the close friend of Jinwoo's sister, Jinah.

However, as per their agreement, only Jinwoo and Jinho enter the dungeons, while the rest of the team members wait outside. In exchange for their silence regarding the unconventional nature of their raids, the team members receive generous compensation. Before starting the first raid, Jinwoo uses the Stealth rune stone obtained from defeating Kang Taeshik, thereby acquiring the Stealth skill.

Jinwoo gaining stealth (Image via A-1 Pictures)

After entering the first dungeon, Jinwoo and Jinho astound everyone by completing the raid in record time, much quicker than a typical strike team. Thereafter, they proceed to complete multiple dungeons, during which Jinwoo significantly levels up.

Alongside the Stealth skill, Jinwoo also gains additional skills such as Advanced Dagger Wielding and Fatal Strike, and receives a job-change quest from the System.

In a brief scene in Solo Leveling episode 10, Choi Jongin states that the time for the reconnaissance mission of Jeju Island is drawing near. This development sets the stage for the Jeju Island Arc, indicating future narrative directions.

Solo Leveling episode 10: Jinwoo gets scouted by the White Tiger Guild

In the unfolding events of Solo Leveling episode 10, Ahn Sangmin, a manager at the White Tiger Guild, receives a report about the recent monopoly on C-Rank gates by Yoojin Construction. Suspecting Jinwoo's potential reawakening, Sangmin begins to spy on him to recruit him.

He locates Jinwoo's current raid location, where he briefly talks with Songyi and gathers more information about their raids. Later, Sangmin approaches Jinwoo, but his attempt to recruit Jinwoo not only fails but he is also warned by the protagonist to keep his secret, as Jinwoo wishes to maintain a low profile.

In addition, Jinwoo sells Sangmin three C-Rank dungeons at a significantly higher price as compensation for spying on him.

Solo Leveling episode 10 closing events: Jinwoo showcases his strength before setting out for the job-change quest

Jinwoo in episode 10 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In the closing scenes of Solo Leveling episode 10, Jinwoo and Jinho share a brief conversation regarding the sale of the gates at an inflated price. Subsequent scenes show Manager Ahn discovering the price decrease on the gates and receiving a warning message from Jinwoo.

Despite Jinwoo’s scheme, Manager Ahn feels satisfied for the time being by obtaining Jinwoo's contact information, realizing that Jinwoo is a far more significant figure than he initially assumed. The episode concludes with Jinwoo setting out for the job-change quest.

