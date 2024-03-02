Solo Leveling episode 10: Jinwoo reunites with Song Chiyul as Kang Taeshik joins their raid

The recently released Solo Leveling episode 10, titled This Is Frustrating, has sparked significant hype in the fandom following its release as the show returns from last week’s mid-season break. This latest installment aired on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at 12 am JST.

In the tenth episode of Solo Leveling, aka Ore dake Level Up na Ken, the storyline centers around the main protagonist, Sung Jin-Woo, as he agrees to collaborate with Jinho. The episode sees the protagonist's reunion with Song Chiyul, Joohee, and the two other survivors from the double-dungeon raid as they set out for another raid.

Furthermore, episode 10 officially incorporates Kang Taeshik into the narrative as he participates in the raid alongside Jinwoo and the rest.

Solo Leveling episode 10 sees Jinwoo reuniting with the double-dungeon survivors while a new character sets his eyes on him

Solo Leveling Episode 10 opening events: Jinwoo accepts Jinho’s proposal to team up

In Solo Leveling episode 10, the story starts with the protagonist, Sung Jinwoo, in his mother’s hospital room, planning how to awaken her from the eternal slumber illness. Realizing he needs materials from the Demon Castle to craft the Elixir of Life, previously mentioned in episode 7, Jinwoo acknowledges his weaknesses and resolves to become stronger to acquire the ingredients for the potion.

The narrative then shifts to Cafe Pene, where Jinwoo meets up with Jinho again and agrees to his proposal of teaming up to raid 19 C-Rank dungeons. However, the protagonist conditions that only the two join the raids, stating that they’d emerge unscathed. Though initially skeptical, Jinho eventually agrees.

Solo Leveling episode 10: Haein gets poached as Jinho and his father plan the formation of their guild

Jinwoo and Jinho meet again in episode 10 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The story then shifts to S-Rank Hunter Cha Haein amid her training when a manager from Yoonjin Construction approaches her. It becomes apparent later from Haein's report to her Guild's master, Choi Jongin, that the manager was attempting to recruit her for the new guild that Jinho's father's company plans to establish.

Following this, Jinho and his father are seen discussing the formation of their new guild. These conversations provide insight into the workings of the Hunter society and the impact of Gates on humanity since their emergence.

Additionally, the scene reveals info on the five dominant guilds in the country: Hunters Guild, White Tiger Guild, Fiend Guild, Fame Guild, and Knights Guild.

In Solo Leveling episode 10, Jinwoo ponders how to acquire more powerful quests from the System while finishing his daily strength training quests, but cannot find anything substantial.

He then considers leveling up with the penalty quest but is unsure. At that moment, he receives a request from the Hunters Association to participate in a D-Rank dungeon raid, which he reluctantly accepts.

Solo Leveling Episode 10: Baek Yoonho and Choi Jongin’s meeting set the stage for Jeju Island Arc, Jinwoo, Chiyul, and the rest of the survivors reunite

In the unfolding events of Solo Leveling episode 10, Baek Yoonho and Choi Jongin, leaders of the Hunters Guild and White Tiger Guild, meet to reminisce about their experiences on Jeju Island.

During their conversation, Choi Jongin expresses his desire to conquer the island and seeks Baek Yoonho's collaboration. This significant development in episode 10 sets the stage for the Jeju Island Arc, indicating future narrative directions.

Solo Leveling Episode 10 sees Jinwoo leaving for the D-Rank dungeon raid and reuniting with Song Chiyul. As they catch up briefly, they face the Gate, where the two characters encounter the other survivors from the double-dungeon raid.

Solo Leveling episode 10 closing events: Kang Taeshik joins their raid

Kang Taeshik in episode 10 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In the closing scenes of Solo Leveling episode 10, Kang Taeshik is formally introduced into the storyline, marking a significant development. The scenes depict Taeshik overseeing the prisoners as they join the raid alongside the protagonist's team. This moment signifies a significant shift in the plot as Jinwoo joins a raid alongside Taeshik. The episode concludes with their entry into the dungeon.

As seen in the Manhwa, Taeshik's entrance into the narrative represents a pivotal moment, as his character is poised to play a crucial role in the show's future storyline.

