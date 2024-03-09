Solo Leveling episode 9: Kang Taeshik reveals his true colors as Jinwoo is forced to take another life

After its recent release, Solo Leveling episode 9 has sparked significant hype in the fandom. This latest episode, 'You’ve Been Hiding Your Skills,' aired on Sunday, March 9, 2024, at 12 am JST. The ninth episode of Solo Leveling, aka Ore dake Level Up na Ken, delves into the confrontation between the protagonist, Sung Jinwoo, and the antagonist Kang Taeshik.

Episode 9 focuses on Jinwoo and the other survivors of the double dungeon as they venture into the D-Rank dungeon alongside Kang Taeshik and three other prisoner Hunters. Throughout the episode, Taeshik's true criminal nature is unveiled, leading to a climactic battle between him and Jinwoo, ultimately leading to Taeshik’s demise at the hands of the protagonist.

Jinwoo defeats Kang Taeshik to save his allies in Solo Leveling episode 9

Solo Leveling episode 9 opening events: Jinwooo, Taeshik, and the rest inside the D-Rank dungeon

Solo Leveling episode 9 begins with Sung Jinwoo and the other survivors of the double dungeon, along with the three criminal Hunters and Kang Taeshik, effortlessly defeating goblins inside the dungeon.

Song Chiyul and Joohee admire Jinwoo’s remarkable progress. As the group encounters three diverging paths, they heed Taeshik's suggestion and split up. Jinwoo discerns that the leftmost path leads to the boss's chamber and takes that way alongside Chiyul and Joohee.

The narrative then shifts to the remaining double dungeon survivors, where Kim Sangshik expresses his desire to apologize to Jinwoo. However, their chosen pathway leads them to the one taken by Taeshik and the three criminal Hunters.

Solo Leveling episode 9: Taeshik’s true face is revealed

Kang Taeshik's true face (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling episode 9 shifts focus to Taeshik and the three criminal Hunters. Flashback scenes reveal a man commissioning Taeshik to eliminate these three hunters due to their crimes. The narrative returns to Kim Sangshik and another survivor, who encounter Taeshik while killing the criminal Hunters.

Subsequently, the scene transitions to Jinwoo, Joohee, and Song Chiyul, alerted by a sudden scream. They rush to the scene and find the victims. Despite Joohee's efforts to save Kim, his injuries prove fatal, and he passes away after expressing his apologies to Jinwoo under the grim circumstances.

Solo Leveling episode 9: Song Chiyul and Jooheee vs. Taeshik

Taeshik in episode 9 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In Solo Leveling episode 9, Taeshik, taking advantage of the shock and chaos, then launches a surprise attack on Joohee. However, Jinwoo, thanks to his perception and speed, intervenes and stops his stealth charge.

With Taeshik's true intentions and schemes exposed, he attempts to eliminate the remaining party members. However, he finds himself faced against the C-Rank Hunter and skilled swordsman Song Chiyul, who receives a boost from Joohee.

Despite Chiyul's efforts to use his skills and strength, he is outmatched by Taeshik, the B-Rank Assassin. Faced with imminent defeat and potential death, Jinwoo stops Taeshik in the nick of time to save the day.

Solo Leveling episode 9: Jinwoo defeats and eliminates Kang Taeshik

In the following scenes, when Jinwoo introduces himself as an E-Rank Hunter, Taeshik suggests that Jinwoo might have experienced a second awakening. Assessing Jinwoo's aura, the antagonist deduces that Jinwoo has also taken human lives in the past, leading him to declare that they’re the same.

The episode exposes Taeshik's true nature as a murderer who derives pleasure from killing people rather than hunting magic beasts. Subsequently, Jinwoo and Taeshik engage in an intense confrontation, during which Taeshik's murderous intent triggers the System, compelling Jinwoo to eliminate this imminent threat.

Although initially gaining the upper hand by poisoning Taeshik, Jinwoo finds himself disadvantaged when Taeshik uses his Stealth skill. However, to everyone's surprise, Jinwoo uses Full Recovery to heal himself, then fatally wounds Taeshik with his Murderous Intent.

Solo Leveling episode 9 closing events: Woo Jinchul continues to suspect Jinwoo

In Solo Leveling episode 9, Kang Taeshik meets his demise, stating that Jinwoo's powers can no longer remain a secret with his death. Following Taeshik's demise, Jinwoo proceeds alone to the boss's chamber to conquer the dungeon.

Later, the three survivors deliver their report regarding the dungeon to Woo Jinchul. Despite Song Chiyul and Joohee taking responsibility for Taeshik's death to protect Jinwoo's secret, Jinchul remains skeptical and continues to be suspicious of Jinwoo.

The episode concludes with Jinwoo realizing the immense strength of Woo Jinchul as an A-Rank Hunter, acknowledging that he is still no match for him.

