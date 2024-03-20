Is Cha Hae-in Solo Leveling's deuteragonist? Character explained

As one of the most popular ongoing series, Solo Leveling has generated considerable interest, with the series' deuteragonist being a hot topic among anime-only fans. While manga readers are already familiar with Cha Hae-in's role as the deuteragonist, newcomers to the franchise are eager to learn more about the character and her place in the narrative.

Adapted from Chugong's popular web novel and illustrated by Dubu in the manhwa, the anime adaptation of Solo Leveling has quickly captured the attention of new fans, sparking curiosity about the identity of its deuteragonist. While Cha Hae-in has yet to make a strong appearance in the anime's narrative, she becomes a pivotal character later in the storyline.

Exploring Cha Hae-in's role as Solo Leveling's deuteragonist

A deuteragonist is the second most important character in a series, following closely behind the protagonist. The character can be a love interest or sidekick of the protagonist, or even a villain, depending on the narrative of the story. They play a significant role in supporting the story, helping to drive the plot forward, and adding depth to the overall storyline.

As the deuteragonist, Cha Hae-in is indeed a crucial character in the storyline of Solo Leveling, but her appearances in the anime have been limited so far. This sole female S-Rank hunter from Korea has only made brief appearances in the anime, which includes her short introduction in the first episode.

However, as Solo Leveling's deuteragonist and the female lead, her role is going to become more significant as the story progresses. Her abilities and experiences as a hunter contribute significantly to the overall progression of the narrative.

Cha Hae-In in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Hae-in begins as an S-Rank hunter in the Hunters Guild, the strongest among the top five guilds in Korea, boasting two S-Rank Hunters. Hae-in held the position of Vice Guild Master of the Hunters Guild. As the story progresses, Hae-in's relationship with Sung Jinwoo evolves, eventually leading to her becoming his love interest.

Towards the conclusion of the series, the two characters marry and have a son, Sung Suho, the main protagonist of the sequel series, Solo Leveling Ragnarok. However, Hae-in's role extends beyond just being a romantic interest for the main protagonist. As an S-Rank hunter, she possesses considerable strength and skill, making her a formidable ally to Jinwoo throughout the storyline.

After awakening as a hunter two years prior to the story's timeline, Hae-in gains the unique ability to sense other hunters and monsters through smell. Interestingly, the stronger they are, the more unpleasant their scent becomes to her.

However, Jinwoo is the sole exception, as his scent doesn't repulse her. This anomaly intrigues Hae-in, sparking her interest in the protagonist. After she is saved by Jinwoo as their encounters continue, Hae-in begins to develop romantic feelings for him.

Cha Hae-In, Solo Leveling's Deuteragonist (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As the story progresses, Hae-in's role becomes increasingly pivotal in Jinwoo's battles against the other Monarchs. Her strength and support become indispensable. Furthermore, following the time reversal during the Final Battle Arc, Hae-in becomes a significant figure in Jinwoo's life. At the end of the story, she serves as a reminder for him to continue the life he desires on Earth.

Final thoughts

While Solo Leveling's Deuteragonist Hae-In plays a significant role in the narrative, her prominent appearance may not occur in the anime's first season. Her pivotal role in the storyline becomes apparent following the Hunter Guild Gate Arc, the eleventh arc in the manhwa.

However, the anime is currently in the seventh arc, the Job Change Arc. Thus, anime-only audiences may need to wait a while longer to witness Solo Leveling's deuteragonist in action, who will eventually be receiving more screen time in the anime adaptation.

