Who is Thomas Andre in Solo Leveling? Explained

While Solo Leveling anime fans must have not heard about Thomas Andre, the webcomic fans are bound to know him. The anime has recently hinted at Sung Jin-Woo wanting to reach a level that surpasses the S-Rank hunters. This means that Sung Jin-Woo wants to become the strongest hunter in the world.

Such a development is bound to leave fans wondering about the hierarchy of S-Rank Hunters in Solo Leveling, forcing them to theorize about who is on the summit as the strongest Hunter. The position is currently taken by none other than the aforementioned Thomas Andre. So, who is the S-Rank Hunter?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling webcomic.

Solo Leveling: Who is Thomas Andre?

Thomas as seen in the Solo Leveling webcomic (Image via Kakao)

Thomas Andre is the strongest hunter in America. Following the battle against Kamish, he was named one of the five National Level Hunters, ranking 1st in the world. This means that Thomas Andre is the strongest hunter in the series, besides Sung Jin-Woo who later becomes stronger due to the System.

Thomas was the son of a poor European immigrant family, thus his childhood was quite dangerous. However, to survive in an environment surrounded by enemies, Thomas became a brawler and dominated any person who opposed him. Years later when magical beasts first appeared, Thomas seized the opportunity and became one of the strongest Hunters in the world.

Kamish as seen in the Solo Leveling webcomic (Image via Kakao)

Being one of the strongest Hunters in the world, Thomas joined other S-Rank Hunters in the battle against Kamish. Kamish was a powerful magic beast and the boss of the first S-Rank Gate that ever opened. Fortunately, Thomas emerged victorious alongside four other S-Rank Hunters. This achievement saw the hunters receive authority equal to that of a nation. This was how the concept of National Level Hunters was created.

Around this time, Thomas also established the Scavenger Guild, the strongest guild in America, and became its Guild Master. He later hired Korean S-Rank Hunter Hwang Dongsoo, who was the brother of the late Hwang Dong-suk, the person who tried to kill Sung Jin-Woo and Yoo Jin-Hoo during the Dungeon & Lizards Arc. This connection is what will lead to Thomas Andre meeting Sung Jin-Woo in the future.

Thomas as seen in the Solo Leveling webcomic (Image via Kakao)

Thomas Andre and Sung Jin-Woo also fight each other during the International Guild Conference Arc. This fight saw Sung Jin-Woo defeat Thomas Andre to the brink of his life bare-handed. However, this fight only led to a good bond between the two Hunters, because despite the aggression shown by Thomas, Jin-Woo spared him and his guild members.

As a token of appreciation, Thomas traveled to South Korea and presented Sung Jin-Woo with Kamish's Wrath, a dagger made from one of Kamish's strongest fangs. Following the dragon's death, Thomas got to keep the fang as a souvenir. However, given its length, the fang could not be made into a sword but only a dagger. Considering that Thomas did not use daggers, the dagger made from it, Kamish's Wrath, was stored in the basement of the Scavenger Guild's skyscraper.