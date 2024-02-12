Sung Jin-Woo’s 9 closest human allies in Solo Leveling, ranked

While Solo Leveling fans may consider Sung Jin-Woo to be too strong to need any help, the truth is that he has had several close human allies during his journey. Some of them helped him out before he leveled up, while others became close to him following his level up.

Regardless of the fact when Sung Jin-Woo became close to the other characters, each of them was his close ally. Hence, here we shall look at the Solo Leveling characters who are Sung Jin-Woo's closest allies in the series. Unfortunately, not all of them have appeared in the anime yet.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Solo Leveling webcomic.

Han Song-Yi to Cha Hae-In: Sung Jin-Woo’s closest human allies in Solo Leveling

9) Han Song-Yi

Han Song-Yi as seen in the Solo Leveling anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Han Song-Yi is a Korean E-Rank Hunter and a close friend of Sung Jin-Woo's sister Sung Jin-Ah. Similar to several other Hunters, Han Song-Yi was pulled into the world of Hunters after she learned how much she could earn from the job. This saw her dropping out of school and joining Yoo Jin-Ho's party.

This development saw Sung Jin-Woo working with Han Song-Yi. While he initially had no idea that Song-Yi was Jin-Ah's friend, upon learning the same, he tried to persuade her to go back to school. After the Red Gate incident, Song-Yi did go back to school. However, during her time as a Hunter, she became close to Sung Jin-Woo.

8) Yoo Soohyun

Yoo Soohyun as seen in Solo Leveling webcomic (Image via Kakao)

Yoo Soohyun is a Korean female model and Yoo Jin-Ho's cousin. When Jin-Ho learned that Jin-Woo wanted a Hunter with no interest in hunting to join their Ahjin Guild, he called up Yoo Soohyun. While she initially rejected the proposal, she soon accepted it after learning that Sung Jin-Woo was the Guild Master.

Considering that they were part of the same guild, Yoo Soohyun is bound to be closer to Sung Jin-Woo than Han Song-Yi. Moreover, both Hunters were celebrities, evident from the fact that a mob of reporters swamped them on the day of their guild's first raid.

7) Song Chi-Yul

Song Chi-Yul as seen in the Solo Leveling anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Song Chi-Yul is a Korean C-Rank Hunter and kumdo teacher. He is one of Sung Jin-Woo's oldest friends and has known him since he was a young E-Rank Hunter. As evident from the anime, there is a lot of prejudice based on one's rank. However, Song Chi-Yul did not care about ranks and treated everyone, including Sung Jin-Woo, equally.

This was evident from the Double Dungeon incident where Song Chi-yul listened to Sung Jin-Woo's inputs and trusted him with his instincts. In the end, he was even willing to sacrifice himself to save Jin-Woo and Joohee. However, the series of events forced Chi-Yul to leave the Double Dungeon with Lee Joohee.

6) Woo Jin-Chul

Woo Jin-Chul as seen in Solo Leveling anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Woo Jin-Chul is a Korean A-Rank Hunter and the Chief Inspector of the Korean Hunters Association's Surveillance Team. He first met Sung Jin-Woo after the Double Dungeon incident to reevaluate him. Since then, he has had regular contact with Jin-Woo, albeit he did that out of duty and Go Gun-Hee's command.

Later, as time passed by, Woo Jin-Chul started helping Jin-Woo out of admiration and respect. This was first evident in the Hunters Guild Gate Arc in which Jin-Chul helped Jin-Woo get back to the human world without making a scene. Since then, Jin-Chul has accompanied Jin-Woo on several ventures.

5) Yoo Myunghan

Yoo Myunghan as seen in the webcomic (Image via Kakao)

Yoo Myunghan is the Chairman of Yoojin Construction and Jin-Ho's father. After Yoo Jin-Ho left Yoojin Guild to join Ahjin Guild, Yoo Myunghan was diagnosed with Eternal Slumber, the same condition that Jin-Woo's mother was diagnosed with. Hence, Myunghan contacted Jin-Woo to help him. However, Jin-Woo could not reveal his secret.

Later when Myunghan succumbed to illness and went into a coma, Jin-Woo could not bear how the incident broke Jin-Ho. Hence, Jin-Woo cured Yoo Myunghan. This development saw Yoo Myunghan become Sung Jin-Woo's close ally. He was so grateful to Jin-Woo that he agreed to take care of his mother and sister if the S-Rank hunter were to ever pass away.

4) Lee Joohee

Lee Joohee as seen in the Solo Leveling anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Lee Joohee is a Korean B-Rank healer who is one of Sung Jin-Woo's oldest friends. She had been with him since his days as an E-Rank Hunter and harbored feelings for him. This was evident from how much she cared about Jin-Woo's well-being, asking him not to put his life at risk by continuing as a Hunter.

Unfortunately, after the Double Dungeon incident, Lee Joohee became traumatized and could not continue her duties as a Hunter. Hence, she retired from being a Hunter and ended up rarely ever crossing paths with Jin-Woo.

3) Go Gun-Hee

Go Gun-Hee as seen in the Solo Leveling anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Go Gun-Hee is the Chairman of the Korean Hunters Association and was classified as an S-Rank Hunter. From the moment Go Gun-Hee learned about Sung Jin-Woo, he began supporting the newly evaluated S-Rank Hunter. This saw Gun-Hee making several exceptions for Sung Jin-Woo, including solo raid permissions.

Later in the series as Go Gun-Hee was about to pass away in a battle, Jin-Woo offered to rescue him using the Holy Water of Life. However, the Chairman refused to consume it and accepted his death. Nevertheless, Jin-Woo and Gun-Hee's friendship continued in the new timeline as Jin-Woo extended Go Gun-Hee's life by 10 years after he fell incurably ill.

2) Yoo Jin-Ho

Yoo Jin-Ho as seen in the Solo Leveling anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Yoo Jin-Ho is a Korean D-Rank Hunter who later becomes the Vice-Guild Master of the Ahjin Guild. He is Sung Jin-Woo's best friend and has been loyal to him ever since their raid together under Hwang Dongsuk's attack party.

Despite just being a D-Rank Hunter, Yoo Jin-Ho has a strong desire to use his powers to protect others. This is evident from his first meeting with Jin-Woo as Jin-Ho tried protecting him while being under the impression that Sung Jin-Woo was an E-Rank Hunter.

Since then, the two Hunters have completed countless raids together.

1) Cha Hae-In

Cha Hae-In as seen in Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Cha Hae-In is a Korean S-Rank Hunter and the Vice-Guild Master of the Hunters Guild. Initially, Cha Hae-In only took an interest in Sung Jin-Woo because he was the only Hunter to not smell foul to her. However, later as they spent more time together, she developed an interest in him.

That said, Cha Hae-In was also a very strong Hunter capable of taking down strong monsters all by herself. This made her a strong ally to Jin-Woo. Additionally, as time passed, Jin-Woo developed feelings for Cha Hae-In, making her his closest ally.

