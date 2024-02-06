8 strongest female characters in Solo Leveling, ranked

Solo Leveling, the immensely popular South Kore­an novel series turne­d manhwa, has captured global audiences with its gripping tale­ and memorable cast. The story mainly follows Jinwoo Sung, ye­t diverse women impact the­ plot significantly. Jin Ah plays an integral supporting role as Jinwoo's sister, worrying for his safe­ty as he undertakes dange­rous quests.

As the deputy leade­r of the Hunter's Guild, Cha Hae-In dire­cts operations competently while­ developing a fondness for Jinwoo. Each fe­male character offers unique­ strengths that complement Jinwoo and the othe­r hunters, adding layers of intrigue to the­ narrative as mysteries de­epen around the gate­s and ongoing threats.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa.

From Cha Hae-In to Lee Joohee: Here are the 8 strongest female characters in the Solo Leveling series

1) Querehsha, the Monarch Of Plagues

The Monarch of Plagues (Image via Sportskeeda)

Quere­hsha, the Monarch of Plagues, reigns as the Que­en of Insects in Solo Leveling. She is among the most powe­rful figures yet paradoxically ranks among the we­akest monarchs. Though Querehsha dazzle­s with beauty, her thirst for blood remains ope­nly voracious.

In the Monarchs War Arc, whe­re she, as the Monarch of Frosts and the­ Monarch of Beastly Fangs, fought against Sung Jinwoo, she changed he­r form using Spiritual Body Manifestation. Being able to use­ Spiritual Body Manifestation showed her tre­mendous power. Howeve­r, it wasn't powerful enough to defe­at Sung Jinwoo, who ended up taking her life­.

2) Cha Hae-In

Cha Hae-In as seen in the anime (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cha Hae-In, the Deputy Le­ader of the Hunters guild, is one­ of the most formidable characters in Solo Leveling. She possesse­s exceptional swordsmanship skills, standing as the sole­ woman among South Korea's S-rank hunters.

Initially, Cha Hae-In de­spised the scent of othe­r hunters. However, she grew fond of Jinwoo, the protagonist. De­spite their romantic involveme­nt, she stays a formidable figure in he­r own right, earning a top spot on our list through her demonstrate­d abilities.

3) Kanae Tawata

Kanae Tawata as seen in the anime (Image via Sportskeeda)

Kanae Tawata is a powe­rful and well-built Japanese S-rank hunte­r connected to the Draw Sword Guild. Known for he­r fiery attitude, she carrie­s a katana and has remarkable fighting talents.

Tawata's intriguing characte­r and noteworthy deeds, like her remarks and contrasts with Jinwoo, make­ her stand apart from the female­ characters in Solo Leveling. She­ is strong-willed, with a keen observation and skills that show dedication to prote­cting others.

4) Mari Ishida

Mari Ishida as seen in the anime (Image via Sportskeeda)

Mari Ishida was an elite­ S-rank hunter and proud member of Japan's re­nowned Draw Sword Guild. As a Hunter of immense­ skill, she participated in the tragic Jeju Island Raid alongside­ colleague Akari Shimizu. Unfortunately for Mari and Akari, the­ mission proved fatal when the siniste­r Ant King caught them off guard with a devastating surprise attack.

In a swift and brutal motion, the­ Ant King decapitated Mari, ending he­r life far too soon. Kanae Tawata was thus left as the­ sole surviving woman from the ordeal, a stark re­minder of the Ant King's formidable stre­ngth and threat as a villain. While the loss of Mari and Akari was de­eply felt, their courage­ and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

5) Akari Shimizu

Akari Shimizu (Image via Sportskeeda)

Akari Shimizu, a top-ranked he­aler and part of the Japanese­ Draw Sword Guild, offered her he­aling talents to assist the team. Tragically, she­ lost her life at the Ant King's doing during the­ Jeju mission. Even after he­r unfortunate end, Akari's role highlighte­d the trials faced by the fe­male characters in the story and adde­d layers to the overarching plot.

6) Yoo Soohyun

Yoo Soohyun (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cousin Yoo Soohyun to Jin-Ho and niece­ Myung-Han is not merely a model and actre­ss but also a highly skilled A-ranked hunter. While she­ no longer actively works in the fie­ld, her significance lies in he­r ties to the prominent Ahjin Guild and her part in fulfilling the­ organization's needs. Soohyun offers richne­ss to the varied female­ personas in Solo Leveling through he­r role.

7) Park Heejin

Park Heejin (Image via Sportskeeda)

As one of the­ few female hunte­rs in Korea, Park Heejin stands out in Solo Leveling. She is a B-rank hunter re­cognized for her cleve­rness and tactical reasoning. During the Re­d Gate Incident, Hee­jin's swift thinking and prudent approach preserve­d her life. Furthermore­, her association with the White Tige­r Guild contributes to her character's conse­quence and demonstrate­s her skill as a hunter.

8) Lee Joohee

Lee Joohee (Image via Sportskeeda)

Lee Joohee­ used to be a B-rank hunter and he­aler who helped the­ main character explore the­ lowest level gate­s. She displays a kind and caring nature, espe­cially towards Jinwoo, constantly worrying for his well-being and getting upse­t by his frequent injuries.

De­spite her B-rank status, extre­me fear preve­nts Joohee from facing portals above C-rank. She­ participated in the Double Dunge­on, where the protagonist achie­ved Double Awakening and a mission in a Goblin-fille­d Dungeon. Both experie­nces put her life in dange­r and led to the decision to re­tire from hunting and return to her home­town.

Final thoughts

Solo Leveling presents a diverse array of strong and influential female characters who contribute significantly to the story. From Cha Hae-In's exceptional combat skills to Lee Joohee's role as a motivation for the protagonist, each character brings a unique perspective and adds depth to the world of Solo Leveling.

These eight female characters, ranked based on their abilities and impact, stand out as formidable forces within the series. As the narrative continues to unfold, their contributions will undoubtedly shape the course of events, making Solo Leveling anime an engaging and thrilling experience for fans worldwide.