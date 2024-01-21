Solo Leveling episode 3: Anime vs. manhwa comparison

Solo Leveling episode 3, which aired on January 20, 2024, continued the storyline from the previous episode. Sung Jin-Woo wakes up in a hospital, signaling the end of the Cartenon Dungeon nightmare, albeit with significant casualties.

The third episode covered 2 and a half chapters - yes, precisely 2 and a half, encompassing chapters 11, 12, and half of 13. Studio A-1 Pictures has taken on the responsibility for animating Solo Leveling, and they have chosen to make their own little changes at certain points.

This article provides a detailed exploration of where these alterations can be found in the latest episode when compared to the source material.

What are the differences between the Solo Leveling anime episode 3 and manhwa scenes?

Inspectors look different

Woo Jinchul and Kang Taeshik in Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In a subtle yet noticeable difference, there is a minor alteration in the anime adaptation of Solo Leveling episode 3. At the beginning of both the chapter and the episode, Sung Jin-Woo is greeted by the members of the Hunter's Association Surveillance Team, Woo Jinchul and Kang Taeshik. While the conversation is true to the source, their appearance has been altered a bit.

Woo Jinchul maintains an identical look in both the manhwa and the anime, sporting a sharp suit with slicked-back blonde hair. However, Kang Taeshik's hair color has been changed to purple from black in the manhwa.

Sung Jin-Woo was found outside the temple

White Tiger Guild members finding Jin-Woo unconscious in Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In another subtle adjustment made by the studio, there is a difference in where Jin-Woo is found in anime compared to the source material. The events that unfolded in the Cartenon Temple were catastrophic for the group, and barely anyone survived. In the manhwa, Jinchul explains that the White Tiger Guild found Jin-Woo lying on the altar.

However, in the anime, the same guild stumbled upon an injured and unconscious Jin-Woo outside the temple. Specifically, he was found on the path that originally led the Hunters into it.

Nurses came to check on Jin-Woo and searched the hospital for him

Nurses checking on Jin-Woo as he disappears from his room in Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

After Jin-Woo ignored the Quest for Player Development, the System added a mandatory Penalty Quest that took him to another dimension. There, he had to survive a giant centipede for about 4 hours to return. In this segment, A-1 Pictures added a little extra to make things seem more realistic.

As soon as Jin-Woo disappeared, two nurses making their nightly rounds were seen visiting his room to check up on him. This small yet impressive detail was absent in the manhwa, directly showing our protagonist's attempt to survive the Penalty Quest.

Lee Joohee bought flowers for the recovered Jin-Woo

Lee Joohee bringing Jin-Woo flowers in Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Following Jin-Woo's Penalty Quest, the manhwa's panels move straight to him, training at the hospital grounds. He understood the Player Development Quests and began doing as directed and collecting skill points to upgrade his abilities.

In the anime, however, there is a small heart-touching addition that elevates the emotions of the scene. Lee Joohee hears of Jin-Woo regaining consciousness and immediately smiles before arriving at the hospital the very day with a beautiful basket of flowers. Although minute, it is a great addition and conveys great emotion.

Addition of Goblins to the Instant Dungeon

Goblins in the Instant Dungeon in Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In the Solo Leveling manhwa, Sung Jin-Woo uses the key he acquired to unlock and enter the Instant Dungeon. A few steps in, he encounters a Steel Fanged Lycan. Initially hesitant, he engages in battle with the wolf and manages to punch his way through the beast before encountering two more.

However, in the anime adaptation, before the Lycan, Jin-Woo encounters three Goblins. He has a flashback wherein he got stabbed and heavily injured when he last faced them. Again, hesitant initially, he kills the first and makes quick work of the other two before facing the Lycan.

Lycan fight left for upcoming episode

Solo Leveling episode 3 drew to a close before Sung Jin-Woo's fight with the Lycan. Fans of the anime will have to wait for another 6 days to discover the effectiveness of his training. This is the point where the significance of mentioning "2 and a half chapters" becomes apparent.

Chapter 13 covers the entire segment of the Lycan fight and some work that bears testament to the difference the System's introduction into Jin-Woo's life has made. But it seems like the studio chose to cover only half the chapter and leave the next bit for episode 4.

In conclusion

Solo Leveling's anime adaptation is coming along nicely. Chugong has truly created a masterpiece that will gracefully take its place on the list of the best modern anime. A-1 Pictures has also done a stellar job so far in bringing each chapter to life and has left viewers anticipating more.

Although they have taken liberties in tweaking details here and there for cinematic effect there are no major changes that affect the story.