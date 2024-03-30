Solo Leveling season 2 confirmed following first season finale

On Saturday, March 30, 2024, the staff of the television anime series officially confirmed Solo Leveling season 2 as in production following the finale of the series’ first season, which was a smash hit. Crunchyroll also confirmed that it will stream the second season as it did the first, but no information has been revealed for the release of the second season as of this article’s writing.

However, the second season, officially titled Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-, is expected premiere sometime during the first half of the 2025 calendar year. This speculative release window is based on the timing of this initial confirmation announcement and the typical production time for an anime series.

A teaser trailer was released alongside the announcement for Solo Leveling season 2; it has scenes of protagonist Sung Jinwoo from the first season. However, the final moments of the trailer saw a new shot of Jinwoo, showing him in a winter coat in what appears to be a wintry climate, given the snow falling all around him.

While Solo Leveling season 2’s production confirmation is exciting, it’s unclear whether or not there will be any major changes to cast or staff for the second season. Shunsuke Nakashige directed the first season at A-1 Pictures, with Noboru Kimura as head writer. Tomoko Sudo designed the characters, while Hiroyuki Sawano composed the music. K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER and composer Hiroyuki Sawano performed the opening theme song LEVEL.

Taito Ban starred as protagonist Sung Jinwoo, with Genta Nakamura costarring as Yoo Jinho and Haruna Mikawa as Sung Jinah. Additional cast includes Reina Ueda as Cha Hae-In, Hiroki Touchi as Baek Yoonho, Daisuke Hirakawa as Choi Jong-In, Banjo Ginga as Go Gunhee, and Makoto Furukawa as Woo Jinchui.

Solo Leveling season 2 will serve as the continuation of the television anime adaptation of author Chugong and late illustrator DUBU’s original manhwa series of the same name. Crunchyroll describes the series as follows:

“It's been over a decade since the sudden appearance of the "gates"—the paths that connect our world with a different dimension. Since then, certain humans have awakened to supernatural powers. We call these individuals "hunters." Hunters make their living by using their powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates. In this world of tough customers, the low-ranked hunter Jinwoo Sung is known as "the weakest hunter of all mankind." One day, Jinwoo gets fatally injured when he runs into high-rank double dungeons hidden within a low-rank dungeon. Just then, a mysterious quest window appears in front of him. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to accept the quest and starts leveling up... while the others aren't.”

