Solo Leveling episode 6: Anime vs. manhwa comparison

Solo Leveling episode 6 picked up right where the previous left off with Sung Jin-Woo and Yoo Jinho face-to-face with the C-rank Dungeon boss. Hwang Dongsuk and his group tricked the pair into staying back while they returned to their vehicle outside to retrieve their mining gear.

This episode witnessed, for the first time, killing among Hunters. Dongsuk and company were not what they seemed and Jin-Woo and Jinho had walked into a deadly trap. All in all, the episode covered chapters 21 to 24, teasing the introduction of Dongsuk's brother, Hwang Dongsoo.

A-1 Pictures were behind the animation of Chugon's novel and created the anime using editing and a soundtrack that fans loved. The studio also added their own little touch to the animation, incorporating anime-original scenes for a more realistic feel.

Solo Leveling episode 6

Dongsuk and company exited and sealed off the entrance to the boss' chamber, leaving Jin-Woo and Jinho to deal with the giant spider that had awakened. Backed against a corner, the pair's options were limited. However, the protagonist was strangely unfazed. Given what he had previously faced, this boss failed to rouse fear in him.

What ensued was an intense battle between Jin-Woo and the boss. The former unleashed a flurry of attacks in an attempt to uncover the boss' weak spot. Thanks to a "Full Recovery" boost, Jin-Woo narrowly escaped death and managed to claim victory.

Solo Leveling episode 6 then witnessed Dongsuk reveal his true colors and the first instance of Hunter killing Hunter. Realizing the gravity of the situation, Jin-Woo's demeanor changed to something dark and vengeful, following which he quickly dispatched Dongsuk and company.

Solo Leveling episode 6: Anime adaptation vs Source Material

1) Woo Jin-Chul and the Chairman

The beginning of Solo Leveling episode 6 featured a unique interaction between the Chairman and Woo Jin-Chul. Divided into two separate scenes, the first one saw the former drive the Chairman somewhere as they conversed on his long day of meetings. In the end, Jin-Chul requested some instructions.

This instruction was later showcased as a sparring match between the two and the difference between the battle ability was quite evident. Jin-Chul's repeated attacks on the Chairman had him panting and breaking a sweat, but the latter was as cool as ever.

2) Introduction of other Hunters

Park Heejin (centre), Gina (left), and Hunter (right) in Solo Leveling episode 6 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Another anime original addition in Solo Leveling episode 6 was a scene involving female Hunters in a cafe. Park Heejin, Gina, and another Hunter met up for a coffee and discussed their current dealings. Being part of prominent guilds such as the White Tiger Guild and the Hunters Guild made them major players.

They also touched upon a topic that was odd in the Hunter community - "Strike teams with suspiciously high fatality rates." This was an indication of what Dongsuk's group meddled in, i.e., recruiting weaker members to fulfill the quota and later killing them to acquire more loot.

3) Cha Hae-In in action

Lastly, Solo Leveling episode 6 treated fans to Cha Hae-In in action. The bespectacled Hunter and Gina joined a raid on an A-rank Dungeon as part of training under Hae-In. To say that her teammates were in awe would be an understatement.

As the girl described it, Hae-In dispatched the A-rank magic beast in a flash. The encounter was over as soon as it had begun. Despite it being just a 20-second teaser, it was a testament to why Hae-In was an S-rank and one of the most Hunters around.