Solo Leveling season 1 review: A promising beginning to the iconic manhwa?

Following the highly anticipated conclusion of the Solo Leveling anime’s debut season, fans are buzzing with excitement. The anime adaptation of the beloved series wrapped up its first installment with its twelfth episode on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Animated by studio A-1 Pictures, the adaptation of Chugong's popular web novel of the same name has received widespread acclaim from both anime-only viewers and fans of the source material, expanding its popularity in the community and attracting new audiences. The story, which follows the life of the world's weakest hunter as he journeys to become the strongest, offers a captivating blend of action, adventure, and fantasy.

Studio A-1 Pictures has done a remarkable job of capturing and bringing Sung Jinwoo's journey to life in animated form, captivating audiences with its stunning visuals and engaging storytelling.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion.

Solo Leveling season 1: A review of Studio A-1 Pictures' anime adaptation, analyzing whether it pays homage to the source material

The debut season of Solo Leveling began airing on January 7, 2024, as a part of the Winter 2024 anime lineup.

The anime's opening season became a massive hit, captivating audiences with its thrilling action sequences and intricate storytelling. The show offers a compelling portrayal of the protagonist's journey to become the strongest hunter. The anime's debut season effectively pays tribute to the original series.

That said, the inclusion of some changes in season 1's narrative may significantly affect the story's flow in future seasons.

Solo Leveling season 1: Analyzing the direction and production

Kang Taeshik in episode 9 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Despite initial doubts regarding whether A-1 Pictures would do justice to Chugong's masterpiece, the studio dispelled these concerns with their exceptional production and adaptation of the series.

Noboru Kimura's skilled writing and Shunsuke Nakashige's adept direction in Solo Leveling's first season have effectively portrayed the essence of Jinwoo's journey. A-1 Pictures' high-quality production is evident throughout the season.

From direction and animation to storytelling, soundtracks, and voice acting, the anime not only meets but exceeds expectations in most aspects, making it a remarkable adaptation that captures the essence of the source material.

However, Solo Leveling anime's opening season received significant criticism initially due to some directorial decisions, particularly for deviating from the source material by introducing minor changes and additional anime-exclusive content. The reasons behind these decisions remain a topic of debate among fans.

Jinwoo in episode 12 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

These alterations could have been made to enhance the storytelling and viewing experience in animated form. They could have also been included to offer a fresh perspective on the familiar story.

That said, the changes implemented in the anime are minor and do not substantially alter the overall narrative (yet). While these changes may have sparked some controversies, that didn't diminish the anime's first season's success. They seem to have added a sense of depth, nuance, and freshness to the storyline.

A-1 Pictures' approach to the webtoon's anime adaptation: Inclusion of anime original content

Studio A-1 Pictures undeniably excelled in portraying the beginning of Sung Jinwoo's journey to greatness. Their directorial approach effectively accentuates the protagonist's character in the anime, placing significant emphasis on Sung Jinwoo's progress and growth.

It seems evident that the studio aims to amplify Jinwoo's presence and impact on the audience, leading them to adopt a storytelling strategy that prioritizes his role. However, the opening scenes of the anime focused on other aspects instead of starting off with Jinwoo, which could have been done differently as focusing on Sung Jinwoo is essential given that Solo Leveling revolves around his journey to become the greatest hunter.

A-1 Pictures has also introduced numerous minor changes to the narrative and included anime-exclusive content and sequences. While largely following the source material in the first season, the title also introduces subtle changes in its storytelling approach compared to the original web novel or manhwa.

The hunters setting out for Jeju Island in episode 11 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

These alterations, although minor, contribute to the anime's unique interpretation of the narrative, enhancing the viewing experience for both new audiences and fans of the original material.

These minor changes are evident throughout almost every episode of the anime. For instance, the scene where Jinwoo is found by the White Tiger Guild after surviving the double dungeons is altered in the anime. The anime also introduces Yoo Jinho’s brother, Yoo Jinsung, who remains an elusive character in the manhwa. Furthermore, alterations have also been made to Lee Joohee’s character and role on multiple occasions.

Apart from these, numerous other small changes have been made throughout the anime adaptation. While some of these additions bring heartwarming moments to the narrative, adding emotional depth to the story, others serve to enhance the characters and their impact on the storyline.

Jinwoo against Igris in episode 11 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The anime has also expedited the introduction and mention of the Jeju Island Arc, incorporating anime-exclusive scenes of Choi Jong-In, Cha Hae-In, and other Hunters Guild members setting out on the fourth Jeju Island expedition mission early in the anime.

In contrast, the mention of the island comes much later in the manhwa’s narrative. This strategic move by A-1 Pictures can hint that the studio possibly has big plans for this arc, which serves as a major plot point in the storyline. A-1 Pictures is likely building anticipation among viewers for the upcoming Solo Leveling season 2, which is expected to cover this story arc.

The impact of the changes on the anime's flow

Jinwoo vs Igris in episode 11 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

These minimal changes don't drastically alter the storyline of the opening season. Therefore, they don’t imply a negative outcome. They are acceptable if executed properly and if they do not disrupt the overall balance of storytelling.

In fact, in some cases, these changes can even add depth and freshness to the narrative. As long as the core essence of the story remains intact and the changes enhance the overall experience, they can be viewed positively by both fans of the source material and new audiences alike.

While the changes can be viewed positively for the most part, it is undeniable that some viewers may have desired a more faithful adaptation, adhering closely to every detail of the webtoon.

Jinwoo earns the Shadow Monarch title (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The additional scenes featuring and teasing the upcoming Jeju Island Arc have been adapted well by the studio and generated significant hype for the following second season.

However, the decision to include elements from this arc much earlier than in the original story remains a source of skepticism. This is because this can potentially affect future plots, especially during the Retesting Rank Arc, and impact the inclusion of the Japanese hunters in the storyline.

In the webtoon, Jeju Island Arc comes after several other arcs, including the Red Gate Arc, Demon Castle Arc, Retesting Rank Arc, Hunters Guild Gate Arc, and Return to Demon Castle Arc. This raises a valid concern about potential pacing issues and whether the anime will rush through the narrative. The earlier changes also raise questions about how some future developments will play out, as the order of events has been altered.

Nonetheless, it's possible that these scenes were included to build anticipation among viewers. Given A-1 Pictures' handling of the adaptation thus far, there is hope that the pacing of the narrative will remain consistent and not be adversely affected by any changes.

The minor changes and additional scenes in the Solo Leveling anime's narrative offer a fresh perspective that both manhwa-reader fans and anime-only fans can appreciate. These alterations add depth and emotion to the storyline, providing viewers with a more immersive experience.

For manhwa readers, these changes offer a new way to experience the familiar story, while anime-only fans can enjoy the added emotional depth amid the intense battles and action sequences. At the same time, this directional approach by the studio can also be concerning for some viewers familiar with the source material, who may not prefer the deviation from the original storyline. This can create the impression that it's taking away the true essence of the narrative.

The changes can also impact anime-only viewers, causing them to miss out on the true essence of the narrative if the added and altered scenes disrupt the overall coherence of the story. This is especially concerning given the addition of Jeju Island events this early in the narrative.

Jinwoo as seen in season 1 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Striking a balance between additional and altered content while maintaining the overall essence is crucial to ensure that both anime-exclusive viewers and fans of the source material can fully enjoy the series without the pace of the narrative being compromised.

Although A-1 Pictures manages to maintain this balance in season 1 of the show, resulting in a successful adaptation that garnered praise from various sections of the audience, the challenge lies in maintaining this quality and coherence in the upcoming season.

As the story progresses and new arcs are introduced, the studio will need to continue adhering to the source material while implementing changes and additions effectively, since they have already begun incorporating them.

The ability to maintain this balance will be crucial in ensuring the continued success and positive reception of the anime adaptation. However, this also places considerable pressure on the studio to strike the perfect balance in the narrative's pacing.

Solo Leveling season 1: A criticism of the narrative, storytelling, animation, and soundtrack

Jinwoo in episode 12 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling's debut season has established itself as one of the most prominent new anime series, and rightfully so. With immense anticipation from the anime community, the show managed to sustain its hype until the end, providing fans with a captivating viewing experience.

Chugong's original storyline, coupled with Dubu's artwork in the webtoon, had already garnered immense love from fans, and the recently concluded first season of the anime maintained a similar standard in terms of narrative, art, and animation throughout its run.

The anime's opening season features exceptional animation sequences that captivate viewers. The action scenes, in particular, are executed with precision and finesse, elevating the intensity and excitement of the battles. A-1 Pictures' talented animators have masterfully crafted additional scenes during fights, further enhancing the show's allure and generating anticipation in the fandom.

Jinwoo with his shadow soldiers (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Every scene is meticulously drawn, effectively conveying the characters' emotions and allowing viewers to immerse themselves in the story. This precise execution resonates with the audience, deepening their connection to the characters and the world of Solo Leveling.

The overall storytelling remains consistent with the original webtoon, aside from the additional and altered scenes. However, these deviations do not compromise the coherence of the narrative; rather, they enhance the show's appeal even further.

The music in Solo Leveling season 1 is outstanding, featuring the talents of award-winning composer Hiroyuki Sawano. Throughout the series, the background music, especially during intense action scenes, is impeccably balanced, enriching the overall viewing experience. The opening sequence, titled LEveL, has garnered widespread acclaim from fans, who have extensively praised the anime's music.

Solo Leveling season 1: Cast and voice acting

Jinwoo during the job-change quest (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In addition to A-1 Pictures’ stunning animation and production, the opening season of Solo Leveling also boasts a talented set of voice actors as part of its cast. Taito Ban, the voice actor behind the protagonist Sung Jinwoo, delivers a particularly noteworthy performance.

Renowned for his role as Fujimiya Amane in The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten, Taito Ban flawlessly embodies Sung Jinwoo. This popular voice actor has significant experience in anime and video games including titles like Dr. Stone, Oshi No Ko, Given, Mashle, The Eminence in Shadow, Catherine Full Body, and more.

Ban once again demonstrates his talent through his portrayal of Jinwoo, which captures the character's transformation from the meek and weakest hunter to a strong and formidable player chosen by the System. Ban's character resonates deeply with viewers as it highlights Jinwoo's determination and resolve with a lasting impact.

Although the other characters had comparatively less screen time, they all delivered exceptional performances in the Solo Leveling anime. Banjou Ginga as Go Gunhee, Genta Nakamura as Yee Jinho, Reina Ueda as Cha Haein, Rina Honizumi as Lee Joohee, Makoto Furukawa as Woo Jinchul, and all the other voice actors brought their characters to life in the anime’s first season.

Final thoughts

The first installment of Solo Leveling is undoubtedly a great season. A-1 Pictures’ stunning animation is packed with a blend of action, emotions, and intriguing elements. It also marks a pivotal point for the protagonist, Sung Jinwoo.

The season captivates the audience, building up the hype for season 2 with the onset of the Jeju Island Arc.

