Solo Leveling ending explained - Does Sung Jinwoo become the Shadow Monarch?

The anime adaptation of the widely beloved manhwa Solo Leveling has proven to be a major success. The anime has quickly become a favorite among audiences, drawing in a large number of new anime-only fans while delighting existing fans of the source materials who have been eagerly awaiting its adaptation in animated media.

This winter 2024 anime recently concluded with its twelfth and final installment titled Arise, which aired on Sunday, March 31, 2024. While fans are saddened by the temporary farewell until its second season, excitement is palpable as the protagonist, Sung Jinwoo, receives a new job title from the System. However, some fans have voiced doubts regarding Jinwoo's new class designation as the Shadow Monarch.

Fans are eagerly awaiting further details about the conclusion of the Solo Leveling anime, particularly regarding whether the protagonist actually acquires the Shadow Monarch title. The answer to this is that Jinwoo does become the Shadow Monarch.

The Solo Leveling anime ending features Jinwoo acquiring the Shadow Monarch job title after conquering the job-change quest

The debut season of Solo Leveling anime recently concluded with its twelfth episode. In the concluding narrative, the protagonist, Sung Jinwoo, finally triumphs over the job-change quest after defeating the endless horde of enemies.

Following his success, Jinwoo is granted the class of Necromancer by the System, which also offers him the option to either accept or decline his new job title. Jinwoo initially feels hesitant to accept due to his preference for frontline combat as an assassin-type fighter, eventually declining it.

However, upon receiving a warning from the System about the possibility of being assigned a hidden class if he accepts, Jinwoo reconsiders his decision. Realizing that being a Necromancer doesn't necessarily confine him to the back lines, he ultimately chooses to accept his new job title after careful consideration.

Jinwoo with his shadow army in episode 12 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Immediately after accepting, Jinwoo is rewarded with multiple bonus points for his exceptional performance during the quest. He exceeds the expected survival time, refrains from using the Instant Teleportation Stone, completes the quest with over 50% HP remaining, defeats all enemies encountered, and accumulates advancement points, surpassing the class threshold.

As a result, he is bestowed with his new job title as the Shadow Monarch. Therefore, the conclusion of the Solo Leveling anime sees Jinwoo being designated the Shadow Monarch job title by the system. This marks the beginning of his journey toward assuming the position of the true Shadow Monarch, which would unfold in the future narrative.

While this development may appear perplexing for some viewers who are solely following the anime, fans of the manhwa and light novel are already acquainted with this aspect of the story.

According to the original story, Jinwoo's designation as the Shadow Monarch in the anime's ending narrative only signifies the beginning of his life toward becoming the true Shadow Monarch.

However, this does not imply that he has yet fully awakened as the true Shadow Monarch. In the anime’s present narrative, Jinwoo has only taken the initial steps toward his new identity and role. While he has started to assemble and command his shadow army, he has not yet reached the power level associated with the true Shadow Monarch, akin to Ashborn.

Jinwoo in episode 12 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The closing narrative of the Solo Leveling anime also introduces a pivotal plot point by setting the upcoming Jeju Island Arc in motion. The finale episode sees Choi Jongin, Cha Haein, and other hunters setting foot on Jeju Island and immediately discovering an incredibly evolved ant monster with wings.

This development hints at the upcoming challenges and struggles that will unfold during this fourth Jeju Island expedition, poised to unfold in the anime's season 2.

