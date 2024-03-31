Solo Leveling anime: Did A-1 Pictures do justice to Sung Jinwoo's "iconic" illustration from the manhwa? explained

Soon after the first season of the Solo Leveling anime came to an end on March 30, 2024, a subsequent second season was immediately announced on Crunchyroll's official channel, along with a teaser trailer for the same.

Although fans are certainly excited for the release of the upcoming season, they are currently looking back at all the enthralling events that took place across the 12 episodes of the anime.

As such, fans have started comparing some of the most iconic Sung Jinwoo illustrations from the manhwa to their adaptation in the Solo Leveling anime, in order to determine if A-1 Pictures actually did justice to Chugong's masterpiece.

A-1 Pictures' stellar animation quality propelled the Solo Leveling anime to new heights

When it was revealed that A-1 Pictures will be animating the Solo Leveling series, a lot of fans had serious doubts regarding this announcement. Their doubts were mostly a result of A-1 Pictures mishandling a lot of adaptations in the past.

However, the animation studio managed to knock the ball out of the park when it came to the Solo Leveling anime, seeing as to how they managed to do justice to a lot of iconic Sung Jinwoo illustrations from the manhwa.

A lot of fans were previously worried whether A-1 Pictures will be able to properly animate some of Jinwoo's most iconic moments in the manhwa. Fortunately for the fans, all their doubts and worries were put to rest, as the animation studio not only managed to bring some of the best fights of the series to life, but it also propelled the Solo Leveling anime to new heights.

The Solo Leveling anime had gained a lot of traction from the fanbase, which included both recent watchers, as well as longtime fans waiting to see their favorite series get a proper adaptation. It also managed to become the most-watched and one of the highest-rated anime of the Winter 2024 season, which is undoubtedly an impressive feat.

A lot of longtime fans were convinced that their favorite series was in good hands, especially after witnessing the iconic smiling statue of the infamous Double Dungeon in Solo Leveling episode 2. From thereon, A-1 Pictures effectively managed to translate some of the most iconic moments of the manhwa into the anime, with episodes 6,7,9,11 and 12 being some of the most prominent examples.

Each of these episodes featured important developments in Jinwoo's life, which included him massacring a group of Hunters inside a dungeon, his fight against Kang Taeshik, and his iconic showdown against Igris. All of these moments were beautifully animated by A-1 Pictures, as they went on to become some of the most trending topics of the internet upon their release.

The Solo Leveling anime wrapped up its first season with a captivating final episode that saw Sung Jinwoo saying his iconic catchphrase for the very first time, alongside gaining a new and powerful ability.

The moment that stands out the most from the anime is certainly Jinwoo's fight against Igris in episode 11 of the anime. The stellar animation quality that brought to life one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the entire series was praised by the entire fanbase.

With that said, fans are currently looking forward to the upcoming season of the Solo Leveling anime, which will feature even more exciting and groundbreaking events.

