Is the Solo Leveling sequel written by the same author? Explained

Solo Leveling, a popular South Korean novel series written by Chugong, has captivated countless readers globally with its pulse-pounding narrative and memorable characters. The series has attained tremendous fame since its inception, inspiring adaptations such as a webtoon and anime. Due to the series' immense popularity amongst fans, many eagerly awaited a follow-up tale after the conclusion.
Readers received what they hoped for with the launch of Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, a sequel continuing the gripping adventures of Jin-Woo in a world threatened by dark forces. While Solo Leveling thrilled fans with its fantastical storyline and well-developed protagonist, the sequel takes this journey to new heights and depths as even greater challenges emerge.
Solo Leveling and Solo Leveling: Ragnarok share the same author, Chugong
Solo Leveling: Ragnarok shares the same writer as the original Solo Leveling series, Chugong. Though the series finished with Sung Jin-Woo defeating the adversaries and rewriting history using the Cup of Reincarnation, the sequel progresses the narrative by presenting a new group of characters.
The sequel centers around Sung Su-ho, the child of Jin-Woo and Cha Hae-in, who gained his father's powers. Su-ho must now use his abilities to protect humanity from new dangers in this next chapter.
In the sequel, around 20 years have passed since Sung Jin-Woo's adventures. Sung Su-ho, a young adult, finds himself embroiled in a new threat endangering the planet. The ominous title "Ragnarok" foreshadows an apocalyptic event putting the world in grave peril.
While details on the sequel's plot remain scarce, as English translations have yet to be published, it will likely continue the suspense and excitement that made the original manhwa a global phenomenon.
Everything to know about Solo Leveling
The series first began as an online novel written by author Chugong. It was published chapter by chapter on the web platform KakaoPage, gaining popularity among readers. Once completed, the full story was collected into 14 printed volumes and published commercially under the Papyrus imprint of D&C Media.
The web novel spanned a total of 270 installments. This successful series was later adapted into a webcomic format as well, with the manhwa version totaling 179 chapters before wrapping up on December 29th, 2021. Throughout its web serialization and official publications, the series emerged as a significant work that captivated many fans.
Solo Leveling has found unprecedented success following the debut of its anime version. Released in January 2024, the anime engrossed audiences with breathtaking animation and a loyal translation of the source material's plot.
Though the anime restages the primary narrative beats, the sequel provides an independent follow-up that broadens the world and presents fresh faces and obstacles.
Final thoughts
Fans of the novel series have reason to celebrate knowing that the sequel is indeed written by Chugong, the original series' author. The sequel carries the story forward by focusing on Sung Su-ho and his inherited abilities.
New dangers threatening worldwide destruction emerge in the sequel. Fans can expect another exciting and action-packed adventure following Sung Su-ho's story. Whether fans loved the first series or are new to its world, the sequel promises to deliver an exhilarating continuation of the beloved story.