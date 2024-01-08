Solo Leveling Ragnarok: Where to read and what to expect from the spin-off

Solo Leveling Ragnarok has gained a lot more attention recently because of the release of the original series in anime format by A-1 Pictures and because readers of the manhwa want more. It could be argued that Solo Leveling is at an all-time high in terms of popularity, and there are a lot of readers out there who want to know a lot more about this South Korean hit series.

Furthermore, Solo Leveling Ragnarok is a bit of a different beast than the original series because the former is a web novel. If people are looking for more sequential art like in the manhwa, this will be news for many potential readers, although the story's quality is still appealing enough.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Solo Leveling Ragnarok.

The Solo Leveling Ragnarok spin-off and all the details about it

Where to read it

The original Solo Leveling Ragnarok web novel came out on April 10, 2024, and made a huge impression as it released 105 chapters from the get-go. It was a direct follow-up to the events of the original series, and it can be read on KakaoPage, a website dedicated to showing South Korean comics.

However, there is a major problem as the website is only available to the people of South Korea, so international readers wouldn't be able to get a hold of the series. Furthermore, it cannot even be accessed through a VPN, which many potential readers will have to consider.

It is also worth pointing out that there are no official releases abroad of this web novel, and there is no information at the moment saying it will have official translations. There are some fan translations, but it is also worth pointing out that this is an illegal activity, and it is not meant to be done by readers or translators without the consent of the original publishers.

What to expect

The story of Solo Leveling Ragnarok is a direct sequel to the original series, which is quite notorious from the get-go when realizing that the protagonist of this release is the son of the original main character. Sung Jin-woo, the protagonist of the original series (known as Shun Mizushino in the A-1 Pictures anime adaptation), has a son named Sung Su-ho. However, it is worth pointing out that the latter's journey is quite different from his father's.

While Sung Jin-woo struggled a lot from the beginning of the story as a Hunter, and his initial skills were not that good, Sung Su-ho is naturally gifted in terms of skills and abilities. He is so gifted that one of the initial premises of the story is that he has to have his skills sealed for his own good, which is one of the biggest plot points in the story.

Of course, the original series was a manhwa, so it had sequential art to tell the story, while Solo Leveling Ragnarok is a web novel, so it can't rely on art for many different things. This is worth pointing out for people expecting this series to be like the original on that front.

Final thoughts

Solo Leveling Ragnarok is the direct spin-off to a series that is the talk of the town in the anime community. The A-1 Pictures anime adaptation has given the original series a greater degree of exposure, and more people the chance to discover this web novel.