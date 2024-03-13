Solo Leveling: Why did Ashborn choose Sung Jin-Woo? Explained

Solo Leveling's fantastic world of Hunters, Magic Beasts, Rulers, and Monarchs has been growing in popularity since its inception. The anime adaptation's release further boosted its following and had enthusiasts flocking to both anime and manhwa.

The story follows E-Rank Hunter Sung Jin-Woo who, through a series of mysterious events, finds himself on the path to unprecedented power. As the story progresses, he learns more about his abilities and soon discovers the source, Ashborn. This eventually leads to a burning question - Why was Jin-Woo chosen?

Solo Leveling: Why did Ashborn choose Jin-Woo as his successor?

Ashborn was the King of the Dead and the Monarch of Shadows in Solo Leveling, but before attaining that title, he was one of the Rulers. He fought alongside them in a destructive war against the Monarchs at the behest of their God, the Absolute Being.

Expand Tweet

However, the Rulers rebelled against the Absolute Being when they realized that they were being used as pawns for his entertainment. This did not deter Ashborn from remaining loyal and standing by his God, but, he was outnumbered, defeated, and left for dead.

At death's door, he discovered the monstrous power the Absolute Being had hidden within his body. Upon activation, it transformed him into the Shadow Monarch. Returning from the jaws of death, Ashborn was more powerful than ever and sought to make his way back to the battlefield.

However, he was too late - the Rulers had killed the Absolute Being and had the upper hand. Ashborn decided to side with the Monarchs and fight, thus stabilizing the power balance and continuing the war. His power was frightening and consequently witnessed two Monarchs rebel against him, whom he managed to defeat.

Weakened, he sought revenge against one of the rebelling Monarchs and went into hiding to recuperate. Ashborn returned much later to be welcomed back into Monarch ranks by the then-strongest Monarch, Antares. Centuries later, the Monarchs launched an assault on Humanity and Ashborn followed, seeking to find his place in the universe and a suitable vessel to pass on his powers to.

Why was Sung Jin-Woo chosen?

The Architect in Solo Leveling (Image via Chugong, D&C Media)

Ashborn stumbled across an entity called the Architect who pledged his help to the King of the Dead in return for the gift of immortality. Thus began the search for a suitablee vessel. The Architect designed the System, in the form of a game, as that was what humans understood and enjoyed.

After years of searching, Sung Jin-Woo was chosen and fans have wondered why him and no one else. To put it simply, Ashborn needed a vessel to enter the Human World. But unfortunately, due to his power, he couldn't cross over. In addition, even with the Architect's aid, he was unsuccessful in finding a vessel as no living thing could hold the power of death, that is, until Jin-Woo.

The boy was unlike anyone else. Despite being the weakest and almost always on the verge of death, he kept going. He changed the rules of the game and surprised even death itself. Jin-Woo's struggles and pain became a record for Ashborn. Thus, through the System, Jin-Woo was being trained to become capable of Ashborn's powers.

Also, the time Ashborn spent with Jin-Woo happened to be quite enjoyable for him. Ashborn became Jin-Woo and Jin-Woo became Ashborn. So, despite the Architect's protests against choosing Jin-Woo, Ashborn betrayed him and stuck with his choice. Thus, upon fully accepting whatever had happened, Sung Jin-Woo reawakened as the new King of the Dead and the Shadow Monarch.

Final Thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ashborn choosing Jin-Woo in Solo Leveling was no mistake. Even though the latter was an E-Rank Hunter who was always sustaining injuries and nearly dying on every raid, he kept going. He managed to trick death on multiple occasions and became the only living being closest to it.

This was perfect for being the vessel of Ashborn. He was similar to Ashborn in personality. Both craved peace and the well-being of those they cared for. Upon learning the truth, even Jin-Woo sought to end the war Ruler-Monarch war. In the end, he was successful and proved why he was worthy of the power given to him.

Related links:

Solo Leveling manhwa to get a K-Drama live-action adaptation

What is the System in Solo Leveling? Sung Jinwoo’s unique power, explained

Who is Ashborn in Solo Leveling? Explained