Will the Statue of God return in Solo Leveling anime? Explored

The commotion that Solo Leveling's Statue of God caused when the manhwa was first released has been rekindled with the anime adaptation. While the anime's first episode featured the Statue's introduction, the next showed the renowned horrifying smile that destroyed Song Chi-Yul's group completely.

Judging by the resurgence of the iconic smile's photos online, it can be said that the Statue of God's debut in the anime lived up to the hype the manhwa generated. Since the first D-Rank Dungeon arc, anime fans have been speculating about the Statue's potential reappearance in Solo Leveling, and they won't be disappointed.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Solo Leveling series.

Solo Leveling: The Statue of God will return

The Statue of God plays a significant role in the Solo Leveling narrative. In the Webtoon, it reappears in chapter 125. This will occur much later in the narrative, during the Double Dungeon Arc, after Sung Jin-woo has attained Level 100. However, the Statue's return is contingent upon the anime receiving a second season.

As per the manhwa, Jin-woo will receive an invitation from the Architect to return to the dungeon where it all started. The captivating and violent conflict between him and the Statue of God will delight fans. This would make anime viewers wonder, Who is this Architect? And what or who is the Statue of God really?

All about the Architect

Following the Monarchs' assault on the human world, the Architect emerged and made his way to Ashborn to offer to help him locate a suitable human vessel in exchange for immortality. Given his lack of success in the same, Ashborn chose to agree to the proposal. This led to the Architect creating the System, aiming to speed up the search.

Years of fruitless searching finally proved useful when the Architect stumbled upon a human who passed all the set tests - Sung Jin-woo. But the Architect was an extremely psychotic and egotistical individual, bearing a strong disdain for humanity.

Despite Jin-woo exceeding his expectations, he did not deem the boy worthy and protested when Ashborn ultimately chose him as his vessel. He was also seen raging and screaming when Jin-woo began to overpower him in their fight.

The Statue of God

The horrifying smile in Solo Leveling anime's episode 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As mentioned, the Statue returns to fight Jin-woo in chapter 125 of the Webtoon. The Statue attempts to annihilate the Hunter with its heat vision and tremendously powerful stomps. But given Jin-woo's powers at Level 100, it proves wasteful and takes a major clobbering to the face.

This is when Jin-woo's barrage of punches shatters the stone on its way, and the Architect's true form is revealed. To summarize, he is the hidden boss of the Double Dungeon and is forced to reveal himself before the Hunter's overwhelming power.

In conclusion

The Statue of God will return in Solo Leveling. In anime terms, that would likely be somewhere towards the beginning of season 3. This can be estimated assuming the episode count follows the anime's current pacing.

Given his role as the System's moderator, the Architect is crucial to the story. His emergence marks a turning point wherein Ashborn grows confident after witnessing Jin-woo in action and decides to betray the Monarchs.