Solo Leveling anime reveals episode count for season 1

Saturday, January 6, 2024 excitingly saw the premiere of the highly anticipated Solo Leveling anime series, bringing with it an enthralling first episode to the first season of the series. Likewise, fans also saw the official website for the series post information regarding its Blu-ray DVD offerings, which will go on sale later on in the calendar year.

Excitingly, this Blu-ray information has also seemingly revealed an episode count for the series as well, given how many volumes are listed and how many episodes are in the first volume. Assuming the currently posted information on the series’ official website is true and accurate, it seems that the first season of the Solo Leveling anime series will have 12 episodes overall.

The Solo Leveling anime Blu-ray DVDs will then break down these 12 episodes into four discs with three episodes each, with these discs set to release from March through June 2024. Each of the Blu-ray volumes will also come with various extras, such as recording bloopers, special booklets and jackets, a special edition case, and more.

Solo Leveling anime’s Blu-ray listings seemingly confirm count of 12 episodes for beloved series’ first season

As mentioned above, this apparent confirmation of the Solo Leveling anime’s total episode count comes just after the premiere of the series’ first episode overall. This isn’t necessarily surprising, given that recent years especially have seen many other highly anticipated anime series announce Blu-ray information shortly after their premiere. However, what is intriguing is the 12-episode order for the anime’s first season.

Given its success as a Webtoon and how highly anticipated the television anime adaptation of the series was, the decision to go with 12 episodes is intriguing. A 24-episode count would’ve likely made a much bigger splash, and would have undoubtedly still proven profitable given the property’s aforementioned popularity. Other highly anticipated series, such as the 2023 Rurouni Kenshin remake, have leveraged this popularity in a similar way with great success.

The series stars Taito Ban as protagonist Sung Jinwoo/Shun Mizushino, Reina Ueda as Cha Hae-in/Shizuku Kosaka, and Hiroki Touchi as Baek Yoonho/Taiga Shirakawa. Additional cast for the series includes:

Genta Nakamura as Yoo Jinho/Kenta Morohishi

Daisuke Hirakawa as Choi Jong-in/Shin Mogami

Banjou Ginga as Go Gunhee/Kiyoomi Gotō

Makoto Furukawa as Woo Jinchui/Akira Inukai

Haruna Mikawa as Sung Jinah/Aoi Mizushino

The Solo Leveling anime serves as the television anime adaptation of author Chugong and illustrator Jang Sung-rak’s (aka Dubu) original webtoon series of the same name. The series ran from March 2018 to December 2021, and was highly praised for most of its run. While the ending was somewhat controversial, fans were generally pleased with how the series had concluded.

