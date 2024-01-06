Who is Solo Leveling anime's main character? Explained

The Solo Leveling anime is finally here and there have been a lot of interesting reactions surrounding the adaptation of this manhwa. South Korean comics don't often get anime adaptations by Japanese studios, especially one as prominent as A-1 Pictures, so this is going to be a fascinating experience for a lot of people, especially those who have read the source material.

Furthermore, like with any other story, the Solo Leveling anime begins with its protagonist, who is the central focus. Those who are anime-only viewers probably know him by another name, but regardless, his drive across the entirety of the series makes him a compelling character to be explored.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers for the Solo Leveling anime.

Explaining who the main character of the Solo Leveling anime is

The Solo Leveling anime's main character is originally named in the manhwa as Sung Jin-woo and is from South Korea. However, it is worth pointing out that the A-1 Pictures adaptation is making him Japanese and changing his name to Shun Mizushino. He is in charge of taking care of his mother and decides to focus on becoming a Hunter, which is often based around getting paid for raiding dungeons.

That is all well and good, but there is a problem, which is that Sung/Shun is an E-Rank Hunter - the lowest level in this platform. He is often targeted and struggles to truly make an impact, but that begins to change when he finds a double dungeon and becomes a Player, participating in a platform known as the System, where he can make a lot of different side quests in order to level up and get stronger.

This proves to be a major catalyst for Sung/Shun as he manages to climb the ladder, defeat a wide variety of challenges, and establish himself as the top Hunter in the entire story. However, the stronger he becomes, the more prominent he gets and that is something that ends up making him a major target of the Rulers and the Monarchs, two armies that have been waging war on one another for several years now.

The possible appeal of the Solo Leveling anime

As mentioned earlier, the Solo Leveling anime already has some hype because of its context as a very popular manhwa series and the fact that it is being adapted by a Japanese studio, which can help greatly in terms of animation and promotion. The initial trailers of the series have been very well-received, so it makes a lot of sense that people want to see what the fuss is all about.

Furthermore, the series has a very simple and yet entertaining story about a young man trying to take care of his mother and thus involving himself in the life of a Hunter, which ends up getting him involved with the likes of the Rulers and the Monarchs. It is a very appealing premise and A-1 Pictures seems to be investing heavily in the animation due to the high quality of this production.

Final thoughts

The Solo Leveling anime's main character is Shun Mizushino, who is Japanese and was originally South Korean, named Sung Jin-woo in the original manhwa. He is trying to provide for his mother by becoming a Hunter, although this eventually leads to him getting involved in the conflict between the Rulers and the Monarchs.