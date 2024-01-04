Solo Leveling anime rules the internet even before the premiere

Solo Leveling is one of the most anticipated anime releases this year. This is an anime adaptation of a manhwa that was incredibly popular and garnered millions of fans worldwide. Not only was the story quite engaging and fresh, but the art style was incredibly unique as well. A combination of these elements made it an instant success.

Furthermore, fans were quite happy with what they saw in the trailer. Assuming that the trailer is a fair representation of the entire season’s animation quality, there is much that fans can look forward to.

The anticipation for Solo Leveling has reached a fever pitch, as fans took to social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to show their excitement. Based on what was seen on the platform, it’s safe to say that the anime adaptation is all set for an eventful opening day.

Fans share their excitement on X ahead of Solo Leveling debut

Straight away, one can see the manhwa readers' sheer excitement for Solo Leveling. The anime adaptation is slated to release on January 6, 2024, and fans cannot wait. The animation quality looks incredible, and pairing that with a cast of talented voice actors only seemed to excite the fanbase a lot more.

Fans are gearing up for the release, and it will be interesting to see the sheer number of people who will stream the upcoming anime adaptation.

Fans are waiting for the anime's release (Screengrab via X/@animetv_jp)

Jack “NiceWigg” Martin is one of the most popular Apex Legends video game streamers and casters representing the esports team 100Thieves. This Twitch streamer attended the exclusive early premiere events that took place in cities like Tokyo, Los Angeles, and Seoul.

The streamer and others who have watched the series' first two episodes claim the anime adaptation did not disappoint them. They stated that the anime and manga community will surely enjoy the Solo Leveling anime adaptation.

Twitch streamer NiceWigg and other fans liked the exclusive early premiere event that they attended (Screengrab via X/@animetv_jp)

The fanbase also flooded the comments section of @animetv_jp with a host of GIFs from various anime series and snippets from the Solo Leveling manhwa in anticipation of the anime series.

Netizens uploaded images of the first main antagonist of the series - the Statue of God. This character will be the primary antagonist in season 1 of Solo Leveling and will face off against the series' protagonist, Sung Jin-Woo.

Final thoughts

Based on the responses seen on the internet, it’s quite clear that Solo Leveling will have a great debut as long as the animation quality meets the standards the viewers have in mind. Assuming the animation is consistent, and the anime has faithfully adapted the manhwa, the series will surely enjoy substantial success. A faithful adaptation of the source material will ensure perfect pacing as well.

Tthe anime is set to debut on January 6, 2024. Fans can watch the English-subtitled version of the episodes on Crunchyroll. It is important to note that the episode will not be streamed for free. Fans must avail of their paid services to access their catalog and watch the simulcast episodes.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.