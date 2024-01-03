Solo Leveling anime seems to follow in Demon Slayer's footsteps even before premiere

Solo Leveling is an upcoming anime that most fans have probably heard of because of the popular South Korean manhwa it stems from and the hype surrounding A-1 Pictures' adaptation. It is a very unique scenario, with a Japanese studio adapting a property from South Korea, but the incredible animation of the trailers seems to suggest that this could be a very fun project.

However, there is also no denying that, for those who have read the Solo Leveling manga, A-1 Pictures and all the people involved are following the Demon Slayer formula. This means having an anime adaptation that focuses a lot more on amazing animation and incredible visuals than solid storytelling, which is a very interesting debate that has been going on for a couple of years in the anime community.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Solo Leveling manga.

The approach A-1 Pictures seems to have for Solo Leveling could be similar to Ufotable's for Demon Slayer

Solo Leveling made a lot of waves as a South Korean webcomic when it started publication back in 2018, with many praising the action and the dynamic characterizations in the series. However, now that A-1 Pictures is going to adapt the series, there is an acceptance that the lack of moments for the rest of the supporting cast while focusing too much on Sung Jin-woo could be a huge problem.

This is a problem similar to what Ufotable had while adapting Koyoharu Gotouge's manga, Demon Slayer, as the latter is a very simple and straightforward series with some noticeable problems that become evident the more people read it. That is why, a lot of people are now saying that production for this is heavily reliant on good animation, instead of solid storytelling and great characterization.

It seems that Solo Leveling is going to have a very similar approach, focusing on dynamic action scenes and a lot of quality animation in order to have a greater impact on the audience. If done correctly, this could generate great results, although it does present the issue of what is more important between storytelling and animation, especially considering situations like the MAPPA staff being overworked while making the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen.

The debate between animation quality and great storytelling

Solo Leveling might just shape up to be a very good example of the recent debate between animation and storytelling that has been a part of the anime community in recent years. This has already been seen before with Demon Slayer, which many know isn't a groundbreaking series, but managed to become a worldwide hit thanks to the phenomenal adaptation by Ufotable.

On the other hand, there are examples of series like Black Clover and Record of Ragnarok, very well-drawn manga with interesting stories, that had a mountain to climb in terms of popularity because the animation wasn't of the highest quality. And while Black Clover did recover, becoming a very popular anime as of this writing, Record of Ragnarok suffered despite its fascinating premise of gods vs. humans.

So it is very clear that the power of high-quality animation is prevalent in the anime community, but good storytelling is what makes these products last a lot longer. A very good example of this is the new Bleach anime, which adds new lore and scenes to the franchise, thus improving what was generally regarded as a poor ending for the franchise in its final arc in the manga.

Final thoughts

Solo Leveling is due to come out on January 7, 2024, and, if adapted correctly, is bound to have a huge impact within the anime community. Furthermore, it is also worth pointing out that this anime is very likely to focus a lot more action and visual imagery than story, which is something that might be divisive to some people.