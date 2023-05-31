Demon Slayer fan blames women for the terrible storyline of the series

A recent tweet sent Demon Slayer fans into a frenzy on the internet. The tweet that suggested that the series' plot, which some people believe to be flawed, might be the result of the author's presumed gender. This controversy emerged amidst the airing of the much-anticipated season 3, leaving Demon Slayer fans entangled in a discourse revolving around gender biases in narrative critique.

The author of Demon Slayer, Koyoharu Gotouge, is anonymous, and this has added fuel to the heated discourse. Many fans were quick to defend the series, while others pondered if a writer's gender could indeed shape the tone and quality of a narrative.

Demon Slayer fans and the clash over the impact of the author’s gender

The Demon Slayer fan tweet that heated up the debate (Image via Twitter)

A heated Twitter debate recently erupted, jolting Demon Slayer's devoted fan base to its core. A divisive tweet attributed perceived flaws in the Demon Slayer storyline to the author's possible gender. The premise implied that a female author's emotional sensitivity may have resulted in what some viewers consider a bad storyline.

As Demon Slayer fans rushed to refute these divisive accusations, a discussion brimming with fervor ensued.

eden | 🌸🦋 @edeniaspride ‍🦯 ✨️AMM🤍 @Abshjaa_hero تفسيري لسوء دراما كيميتسو ان المؤلف امرأة

المرأة بطبيعتها عاطفية تتأثر بأبسط الأشياء

لو حمار يبكي ممكن تبكي عشانه

والشي ينطبق على كاتبة كيميتسو

تظن ان درامتها مؤثرة بينما هي ليست كذلك

فكرها محدود حول الدراما فتضطر تكرر المشاهد والاحداث الدرامية والنتيجة دراما ضعيفة مبتذلة تفسيري لسوء دراما كيميتسو ان المؤلف امرأة المرأة بطبيعتها عاطفية تتأثر بأبسط الأشياء لو حمار يبكي ممكن تبكي عشانهوالشي ينطبق على كاتبة كيميتسوتظن ان درامتها مؤثرة بينما هي ليست كذلكفكرها محدود حول الدراما فتضطر تكرر المشاهد والاحداث الدرامية والنتيجة دراما ضعيفة مبتذلة https://t.co/tGpdISdBxs this honestly disgusts me. there aren’t enough female writers to begin with, especially for manga. and now this? saying they’re sensitive so their writing is bad? touch grass lil bro‍🦯 twitter.com/abshjaa_hero/s… this honestly disgusts me. there aren’t enough female writers to begin with, especially for manga. and now this? saying they’re sensitive so their writing is bad? touch grass lil bro👩‍🦯 twitter.com/abshjaa_hero/s… https://t.co/aviuQdXQqu

🪐purple⁷🧑‍🚀🌌NightSky🌌 @anya_yuki99

and it has been perfectly cinematographically portrayed

but ye toxic masculinity only knows toxic warfare typa things 🤪 *side eye* @edeniaspride muichiro story is a perfect exemple of amnesia symptoms and change in personality caused by severe trauma experienceand it has been perfectly cinematographically portrayedbut ye toxic masculinity only knows toxic warfare typa things 🤪*side eye* @edeniaspride muichiro story is a perfect exemple of amnesia symptoms and change in personality caused by severe trauma experienceand it has been perfectly cinematographically portrayedbut ye toxic masculinity only knows toxic warfare typa things 🤪😐 *side eye*

🌸Key💜 @Keyxx0 @edeniaspride Some anime fandoms never beating the misogynistic allegations @edeniaspride Some anime fandoms never beating the misogynistic allegations‼️

carmen sandiego @msarmencandiego @edeniaspride As per usual, not all men but ALWAYS a man @edeniaspride As per usual, not all men but ALWAYS a man

Linus Georgius Fidelis ☔ @Luna77400626

What problem do they have, if anything the drama is elevating the story far beyond what it would be! @edeniaspride This is so weird to me. The emotional conflicts in KnY is literally the best thing in the show and they are criticizing as "weak and vulgar"?What problem do they have, if anything the drama is elevating the story far beyond what it would be! @edeniaspride This is so weird to me. The emotional conflicts in KnY is literally the best thing in the show and they are criticizing as "weak and vulgar"?What problem do they have, if anything the drama is elevating the story far beyond what it would be!

While the Twitter debate rages, Demon Slayer season 3 has continued airing new episodes every week, keeping its audience hooked with the adaptation of the Swordsmith Village arc. The popularity of the series has remained unaffected by the controversy, which is evidence of its enduring narrative power.

The controversial tweet's critics argued that such assumptions minimize the subtleties and depth of Demon Slayer's narrative, which is renowned for evoking a profound empathy for its characters. The series' strengths are its potent combination of action, tragedy, and the distinctive humanization of its demonic characters, as this wave of defense highlights.

While critics argued about gender stereotypes, many Demon Slayer fans emphasized that Demon Slayer is adored for its gripping fusion of drama, action, and the natural humanization of even the most monstrous characters. The series' main strength is its capacity to elicit a wide range of emotions in viewers, and this shouldn't be disparaged.

It was also mentioned that some of the most well-regarded manga and anime were written by female authors, demonstrating that storytelling ability is not a quality that is defined by gender.

dors @gojonatos @edeniaspride meanwhile one of the most significant parts of kny is the fact that it makes you empathize for the demons in their very last moments, and tanjirou is an extremely compassionate person who treats them with respect and humanizes them in those last moments @edeniaspride meanwhile one of the most significant parts of kny is the fact that it makes you empathize for the demons in their very last moments, and tanjirou is an extremely compassionate person who treats them with respect and humanizes them in those last moments

Monuiga4 @monuiga4 @edeniaspride On the contrary, being a woman justifies her weakness in comedy. As for things related to the atmosphere and feelings, I think women have a greater ability to excel in them, such as the field of sadness and horror. @edeniaspride On the contrary, being a woman justifies her weakness in comedy. As for things related to the atmosphere and feelings, I think women have a greater ability to excel in them, such as the field of sadness and horror.

Aedolon @AKzxr0



Some of the most successful manga are by women, they just fly under the radar compared to the likes of the Big 3



The author being a woman is in no way a criticism, I see where the post was coming from but thats a huge miss, and disrespectful too @edeniaspride Arent enough women?Some of the most successful manga are by women, they just fly under the radar compared to the likes of the Big 3The author being a woman is in no way a criticism, I see where the post was coming from but thats a huge miss, and disrespectful too @edeniaspride Arent enough women?Some of the most successful manga are by women, they just fly under the radar compared to the likes of the Big 3The author being a woman is in no way a criticism, I see where the post was coming from but thats a huge miss, and disrespectful too

This argument also reopened an important discussion about respect and representation in the anime and manga industry. The industry, which is known for its vibrant diversity, relies on creators of all genders to weave stories that captivate audiences worldwide. This controversy, therefore, serves as a sobering reminder that individual prejudices shouldn't overshadow the artistic talent that unites this diverse community.

Final thoughts

The gender debate that has surrounded Demon Slayer has shed light on an underlying bias that exists in art criticism. It suggests that one's own preconceptions can get in the way of appreciating or interpreting a narrative. It also emphasizes how crucial it is to avoid using a writer's gender as a criterion for evaluating their storytelling abilities.

The controversy offers a chance to consider the profundity and emotional richness of Demon Slayer.

Fans all over the world are still enthralled with the story as Demon Slayer season 3 progresses, proving that good storytelling cuts across gender lines. Artistic appreciation should foster a celebration of diversity, thereby creating an environment that is welcoming to people of all genders.

