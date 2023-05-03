Demon Slayer season 3 CGI hate sizzles down as fans are blown away by the first 4 episodes

Demon Slayer season 3 has been a highly anticipated release for fans of the popular anime series. With the release of episode 4 on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 11.15 pm JST, fans were eager to see what was in store. While the use of CGI in a few scenes in the first three episodes drew some criticism, it appears that the fourth episode has left viewers speechless.

The buzz surrounding the show's CGI seems to have sizzled down, with fans instead focusing on high-quality animation and storytelling. The divisive CGI debate that raged during the initial episodes of Demon Slayer season 3 has now taken a backseat, as fans have come together to praise the series for its captivating story and impressive animation.

This newfound appreciation of the show is evident in the overwhelmingly positive reactions on Twitter, with many users expressing their admiration for the latest episode.

Overcoming the CGI controversy in Demon Slayer season 3 after episode 4

۟ @muzankibutsuuji



#DemonSlayer People always nitpick the CGI in Demon Slayer, as if that’s the main factor. They don’t even pay attention to the normal animation. Just look at how incredible it looks. #DemonSlayer S3 #DemonSlayer Season3 People always nitpick the CGI in Demon Slayer, as if that’s the main factor. They don’t even pay attention to the normal animation. Just look at how incredible it looks.#DemonSlayer #DemonSlayerS3 #DemonSlayerSeason3 https://t.co/jR7cpK6pGj

The CGI in Demon Slayer season 3 has been a hot topic of discussion, with fans initially divided on whether the choice to incorporate it was wise. However, since the release of episode 4, it appears that most fans have come to appreciate CGI's contribution to the series. Many have noted that, despite the occasional imperfection, the CGI effectively adds to the atmosphere and enhances the overall viewing experience.

As fans continue to rave about the high-quality animation and the captivating story of the Swordsmith Village arc, it seems that the once-controversial CGI is now being embraced as an integral part of the series. This shift in opinion is a testament to the creators' ability to produce a visually stunning and engaging show, even when employing unconventional techniques.

Deez @deezrespects911 ignore twitter opinions demon slayer episode 4 was pretty good and the animation was great as always ignore twitter opinions demon slayer episode 4 was pretty good and the animation was great as always https://t.co/ZDb1EP5dmp

Katogan. @Katogan42 I'm happy because they always are looking better than their predecessor even as sketch visual and text.



And range of people for casting as increased, good to have more roles are more jokes on the way!



Demon Slayer season 3 looks great for making a Parody on it already! I'm happy because they always are looking better than their predecessor even as sketch visual and text.And range of people for casting as increased, good to have more roles are more jokes on the way!Demon Slayer season 3 looks great for making a Parody on it already!

One of the main factors contributing to the sizzling down of CGI hate is the realization that the technique adds an extra layer of depth to the anime.

While some initially criticized the use of CGI as distracting, others have come to see it as an innovative approach that enhances certain scenes, making them more immersive and memorable. This change in perspective has allowed fans to appreciate the artistic choices made by the creators and acknowledge the skills required to blend traditional animation and CGI effectively.

Khalid @Rm_5aled



#DemonSlayer DEMON SLAYER EPISODE 4 IS PEAK FICTION CAN’T WAIT FOR THE NEXT EPISODE #DemonSlayer Season3 DEMON SLAYER EPISODE 4 IS PEAK FICTION CAN’T WAIT FOR THE NEXT EPISODE 😭🔥#DemonSlayer #DemonSlayerSeason3 https://t.co/fkLchvgHhE

DrOtaku @DrOtaku0 #DemonSlayer Demon Slayer ep 4 is out and it was so lit! The quality on this season is god level! Demon Slayer ep 4 is out and it was so lit! The quality on this season is god level!🔥 #DemonSlayer https://t.co/a5VljmfZZC

ROOT @Root25257968



With sincere honesty this is God tier monster CGI

Bro I need more of this it's better than previous ep CGI fish On my God names this has to be the greatest living Monster CGI I have ever seenWith sincere honesty this is God tier monster CGIBro I need more of this it's better than previous ep CGI fish On my God names this has to be the greatest living Monster CGI I have ever seen With sincere honesty this is God tier monster CGI 😭😭😭😭Bro I need more of this it's better than previous ep CGI fish https://t.co/rsBhy1QKmx

Another factor that has played a role in the diminishing CGI controversy is the undeniable quality of the storytelling in Demon Slayer season 3.

As the narrative continues to unfold and the characters develop, fans are finding themselves increasingly captivated by the series. This has led to a greater focus on the story and less attention on the CGI, allowing viewers to truly immerse themselves in the world of Demon Slayer.

Final thoughts

The initial outcry surrounding the use of CGI in Demon Slayer season 3 appears to have dissipated with the release of episode 4. As fans unite in their praise for the series' incredible animation and storytelling, it's clear that the gamble to incorporate CGI has ultimately paid off. Despite some detractors, most viewers now seem to appreciate CGI's contribution to the series' unique aesthetic and atmosphere.

It will be interesting to see if Demon Slayer's creators continue to use CGI throughout the season. Should they choose to do so, fans will likely remain captivated by the show's innovative and enthralling approach to animation.

With the tide of public opinion seemingly turning in favor of CGI, the future looks bright for Demon Slayer season 3 and beyond. As the series progresses, we can expect to witness further evolution in the animation techniques employed, further solidifying Demon Slayer's place as a groundbreaking and beloved anime.

