Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 will be released on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST. The Swordsmith Village arc has already garnered a lot of attention from fans around the world. WIth episode 4 ending in anticipation of three amazing battles, Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 is much hyped among fans.

The third season has been one of the most-awaited installments of the year. The season has promised an exciting and action-packed continuation of the series. As the series delves more into the story of Tanjiro's adventure in Swordsmith Village, the excitement and suspense among fans also increases.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 will showcase the skill of Love Hashira as she comes to protect the village

Release date and time, where to watch

As mentioned earlier, Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 is scheduled to air on Sunday, May 07, 2023, at 11:15 pm in Japan. The episode will officially air on Crunchyroll. It will also be available to fans across the world via Disney Plus and other digital streaming platforms in dubbed and subbed versions.

Here are the exact timings of the broadcast of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4 as per different time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time - Sunday, May 07, 2023, at 7:15 am

Central Daylight Time - Sunday, May 07, 2023, at 9:15 am

Eastern Daylight Time - Sunday, May 07, 2023, at 10:15 am

British Summer Time - Sunday, May 07, 2023, at 3:15 pm

Central European Summer Time - Sunday, May 07, 2023, at 5 pm

Gulf Standard Time - Sunday, May 07, 2023, at 6:15 pm

Indian Standard Time - Sunday, May 07, 2023, at 7:45 pm

China Standard Time - Sunday, May 07, 2023, at 10:15 pm

Philippine Time - Sunday, May 07, 2023, at 10:15 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time - Sunday, May 07, 2023, at 11:45 pm

What to expect in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5

In Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5, fans can expect an intense and emotional battle against Upper Moon 4 Hantengu. Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji will likely showcase her impressive combat skills as she arrives to save the swordsmiths and the village chief, Tecchin, from the fish demons. Her tenacity and compassion as she fights to defend those in need will captivate viewers.

Meanwhile, Tanjiro and Nezuko will face their own struggles against Hantengu's various forms. As they confront these formidable foes, Tanjiro's blade will undergo a mysterious transformation, hinting at a deeper connection to the past and possibly giving him an edge in the battle.

Meanwhile, Genya's demonfied appearance and tragic backstory will likely add emotional depth to Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 as he pursues his goal of becoming a Hashira and seeks redemption in the eyes of his estranged brother, Sanemi. As the battle against Hantengu intensifies, fans can anticipate incredible action sequences and a rollercoaster of emotions in the upcoming episode of Demon Slayer series.

A brief recap of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4

In Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4, Muichiro Tokito faced a fish demon and discovered that the pot on its back was the source of its power. After saving Kotetsu, they ventured to find Kozo Kanamori and Hotaru Haganezuka. Meanwhile, Tanjiro Kamado battled Urogi, Nezuko struggled against Karaku, and Genya Shinazugawa fought against Aizetsu and Sekido. Karaku's devastating attack knocked Tanjiro and Nezuko unconscious as they momentarily defeated their opponents.

Back in the depths of the forest, Muichiro saved Kozo from a fish demon and encountered Gyokko, Upper Moon 5. Gyokko showcased his cruel art, consisting of mangled swordsmiths pierced with blades, horrifying both Kozo and Kotetsu. Meanwhile, Muichiro engaged in battle with Gyokko, who summoned fish demons to attack him with a barrage of poisonous needles.

As the Mist Hashira fought valiantly against Gyokko, he became trapped in the Demon's Blood Demon Art: Water Prison Pot. The Upper Moon 5 then revealed Twelve Kizuki's intent to weaken the demon slayers and reach Kagaya Ubuyashiki. Meanwhile, Mitsuri Kanroji raced through the forest, determined to reach the Swordsmith Village and assist her fellow demon slayers.

