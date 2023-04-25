Demon Slayer's goldfish-like monster becomes fans' worst nightmare

Demon Slayer season 3 released its third episode the previous weekend, bringing with it an exciting start to the combat fans can expect from the rest of the season. Fans were absolutely floored with the episode’s overall quality, both from a story and animation perspective. However, not every comment on Demon Slayer’s latest outing was positive, thanks to some CGI usage in the episode.

Most agree that the CGI in question is actually well done and an example of how to perfectly implement CGI into a 2D anime series. However, there are others, who argue that it’s as nightmarish as the monster it brings to life. Some have even claimed that Demon Slayer's recent use of CGI turned the goldfish-like creature into their worst nightmare.

Demon Slayer unhappy with latest implementation of CGI animation

VishalSid @VishalSid_1

#DemonSlayer #鬼滅の刃 The fish monster cgi is fine. Not even bad. Y'all just overreacting. The fish monster cgi is fine. Not even bad. Y'all just overreacting. #DemonSlayer #鬼滅の刃 https://t.co/qCO5jluWet

While Demon Slayer fans were incredibly excited about the current season’s release in the buildup to its premiere, it seems some of the wind has recently been taken out of those sails. Obviously, this doesn’t apply to all fans of the series, with many still singing Studio Ufotable’s praises for their work on the season thus far.

However, others are incredibly upset over the use of CGI animation in the latest episode, implemented to bring a crawling goldfish-like monster to life. As mentioned above, many fans are happy with this specific use of CGI, with the detractors seemingly belonging to an incredibly vocal minority online.

Can @turekcan61 @AbdouSatimo Maybe I just have low standards but I think it's fitting and while you can clearly see it is CGI it still fits to the atmosphere @AbdouSatimo Maybe I just have low standards but I think it's fitting and while you can clearly see it is CGI it still fits to the atmosphere

Esta♠️ @knyesta @AbdouSatimo are you joking rn? there’s anime dropping this rn and THATS what you think is bad?? @AbdouSatimo are you joking rn? there’s anime dropping this rn and THATS what you think is bad?? https://t.co/0uKoSj91s2

𝘀𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗼 @AbdouSatimo @knyesta both are bad, the DS one is slightly better @knyesta both are bad, the DS one is slightly better https://t.co/aDB0UCyS4W

Nonetheless, this sect of displeased Demon Slayer fans are making their opinions heard, criticizing Ufotable’s use of CGI for this specific scene rather than making a 2D animation. While the rest of the episode was undoubtedly incredibly high quality, it seems this is only leading said sect of fans to further question why the choice to use CGI was made.

A common reason to use CGI in a mostly 2D-animated series stems from situational scenes, which see many moving creatures on screen at once. Conversely, large creatures with dynamic movements can also be difficult to effectively bring to life in a 2D style.

Attack on Titan and Chainsaw Man are two series from recent years that have often and unflinchingly used CGI for these reasons.

JustSomeStuff @JustSomeStuff14 @AbdouSatimo @PokemanZ0N6 wdym? thats some really good 3D work and compositing right there @AbdouSatimo @PokemanZ0N6 wdym? thats some really good 3D work and compositing right there

yone @LoveOfUrLif3 @AbdouSatimo You guys are so busy carrying about only 30 sec that forget about all the rest of the ep @AbdouSatimo You guys are so busy carrying about only 30 sec that forget about all the rest of the ep https://t.co/On0noIU4Ml

𓌹 𝔠 𝔥 𝔯 𝔦 𝔰 𓌺 @7ngel6oy @AbdouSatimo If you think this is bad then I want whoever worked on it to do a PROPER berserk revival series with this level of animation. And that's if we're only getting the bare minimum. @AbdouSatimo If you think this is bad then I want whoever worked on it to do a PROPER berserk revival series with this level of animation. And that's if we're only getting the bare minimum. https://t.co/lZe5FWmBdt

Studio Ufotable has also used CGI animation in previous Demon Slayer seasons but in a much more subtle and blended manner. For example, a scene of Tanjiro successfully navigating Urokodaki’s training mountain showed near-flawless use and blending of CGI animation with 2D elements and backgrounds. Season 1 demon Susamaru’s temari balls were also the product of CGI animation, as were her partner Yahaba’s arrows.

While those with negative opinions are undoubtedly ensuring their voices are heard the loudest, most fans are seemingly pleased with the final product. Many are citing worse uses in other anime series to make their point, such as the hilariously atrocious CGI monsters from KamiKatsu.

Others are pointing to the exceptional 2D animation seen in that same episode, using it to highlight the incredible work Ufotable is doing thus far.

