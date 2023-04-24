One Piece Chapter 1082: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

One Piece Chapter 1082 is set to release on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 12 am JST. With Garp and Kuzan's fight seemingly only just beginning in the previous issue, fans are expecting Chapter 1082 to return focus to this fight between the former friends. The previous issue showcasing the end of Law versus Blackbeard further supports this theory.

One Piece Chapter 1082 set to focus on Hachinosu with Garp and Kuzan's fight just beginning

Release date and time, where to read

One Piece Chapter 1082 is set to release at 12 am JST on Monday, May 8, 2023. For the vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Sunday release. However, Japanese viewers will see the episode become available on Monday night.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The first two are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

One Piece Chapter 1082 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, May 7, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, May 7, 2023

British Summer Time: 4 pm, Sunday, May 7, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, Sunday, May 7, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, May 7, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, May 7, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, May 8, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, May 8, 2023

Chapter 1081 recap

One Piece Chapter 1081 began immediately where the previous issue left off, showing the final aftermath of Garp's Galaxy Impact attack. Dialogue from various SWORD members, as well as Garp himself saying he's losing his edge, intersperses this focus. Koby then begins approaching Garp with Hibari in tow, when the young girl is suddenly frozen solid by none other than Kuzan.

Kuzan comments on how he can't have Koby escaping when Blackbeard isn't here, which starts a flashback to a year after his fight against Akainu. In a bar in the New World, Kuzan and the Blackbeard Pirates drink and talk as the Road Poneglyphs are brought up. Apparently, the fourth and final Road Poneglyph is with a man called "Burn Scar," who allegedly rides an all-black ship and uses whirlpools to swallow up those who approach.

Blackbeard then asks Kuzan to join his crew as the flashback ends. In the present, Kuzan tries to trap Garp, but he breaks through and sends Kuzan into a fissure in the ground with his Blue Hole attack. The issue then cuts to Winner Island, where Blackbeard has decimated Law and his crew. However, before Law’s Fruit can be stolen, Bepo uses an experimental drug, which Chopper created, to activate his Sulong form, saving Law and escaping as the issue ends.

What to expect (speculative)

Given that the events on Egghead Island seem to be in a holding pattern for now, fans will likely see One Piece Chapter 1082 continue the focus on Hachinosu. This is further supported by fan theories that Garp and Kuzan's fight is far from over, with netizens simply unable to accept that a former Admiral could be one-shotted, even by someone as strong as Garp.

The upcoming release will likely start with Kuzan's comeback, primarily being a fight chapter between Garp and Kuzan. This is further supported by the timing of the issue's official release, set to come after a publication break week. With Oda having plenty of time to draw a massive fight scene, it's all but guaranteed that one will be present in the upcoming issue.

A potential swerve in the final moments of One Piece Chapter 1082 could be a brief return to Egghead Island to confirm which member of the Blackbeard Pirates is heading to the island. With only Laffitte and Catarina Devon not having been seen on either Winner Island or Hachinosu, it seems that these two will be arriving on Laffitte’s Fifth Ship or Devon’s Sixth.

