One Piece creator Oda makes history after being featured in top 10 geniuses list

It seems that One Piece creator, author, and illustrator Eiichiro Oda has yet another feather to put in his cap as a mangaka thanks to a recent selection by the University of Tokyo. More specifically, a panel of 127 students from the university named Eiichiro Oda as one of the "Top 10 geniuses in the Reiwa era (2019-present)."

Although it's unclear if this is part of a regular activity or program that the university partakes in, fans are overjoyed that the One Piece creator has been added to this latest list. Furthermore, the creator is very noticeably the only mangaka present on the list, with other spots being occupied by athletes, actresses, entrepreneurs, and more.

Despite barely having snuck onto the list in the tenth spot, One Piece author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda is nonetheless present on and included in the list. He's also very notably the only mangaka on the list, as mentioned above, with other slots being occupied by various other celebrities, entrepreneurs, and more.

The full list is as follows:

Shohei Otani - Baseball player Fujii Souta - Shogi player Ashida Mana - Actress Narita Yusuke - Economist Son Masayoshi - CEO of Softbank Vaundy - Singer Hiroyuki Nishhimura - Founder of 2channel Shuro Manabe - Nobel Prize Physicist winner Masahiro Sakurai - Creator of Kirby and Super Smash Bros. Eiichiro Oda - One Piece author and illustrator

While Oda may be the only mangaka on the list, there are others present who are involved in the anime and manga industries. Vaundy, who came in sixth place, most recently sang an ending theme for the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man manga series. Sakurai, who ranked in ninth place, also has experience in the anime industry thanks to his time supervising the production of 2002’s Kirby of the Stars anime series.

The 137 students from the University of Tokyo entrusted with crafting the list have certainly made a diverse top 10. What's unclear is which attributes were taken into consideration to rank each individual.

Oda's manga series has been one of the most consistently strong in the industry during the entirety of its 25-year-plus run. Hence, being part of such a list is undoubtedly an achievement.

