Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9 is set to be released on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST. Demon Slayer season 3, Swordsmith Village arc, has already garnered much attention from fans around the world. Needless to say, the anticipation for Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9, is already growing among fans after the interesting conclusion of episode 8.

The newest installment of the anime has been one of the most-awaited seasons this year, promising an exciting and action-packed continuation of the series. As the series delves more into the story of Tanjiro's adventure in Swordsmith Village, excitement and suspense among fans have also increased.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9 will bring up the intense battle between the Mist Hashira and Giyokko

Release date and time

Demon Slayer @DemonSlayerSc Y’ALL NOT READY FOR THIS EPISODE 8 Y’ALL NOT READY FOR THIS EPISODE 8 https://t.co/VotmVyzWgV

As mentioned earlier, Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9 is scheduled to air on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 11:15 pm in Japan. The episode will be aired on Crunchyroll officially. It will also be available to fans across the world via Disney Plus and other digital streaming platforms in dubbed and subbed versions.

Here are all the possible time zones and the exact time of the broadcast of the anime:

Pacific Daylight Time - Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 7:15 am

Central Daylight Time - Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 9:15 am

Eastern Daylight Time - Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 10:15 am

British Summer Time - Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 3:15 pm

Central European Summer Time - Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 5 pm

Gulf Standard Time - Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 6:15 pm

Indian Standard Time - Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 7:45 pm

China Standard Time - Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 10:15 pm

Philippine Time - Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 10:15 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time - Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 11:45 pm

A brief recap of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 8

Yato @itsYato1 #鬼滅の刃 #kimetsu #DemonSlayer Demon Slayer Episode 8 was the best so far Demon Slayer Episode 8 was the best so far 🔥 #鬼滅の刃 #kimetsu #DemonSlayer https://t.co/JrEZDdlEQD

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 8 sees Muichiro Tokito recover lost memories while battling a fish demon. This development profoundly transforms his understanding of his past and empowers him in battle.

The flashbacks revolve around his deceased parents, his difficult relationship with his twin brother Yuichiro, and a tragic demon attack that took his brother's life. These memories unlock a new strength within Muichiro, symbolized by mist-like markings on his face.

Simultaneously, a conflict unfolds between Muichiro and Gyokko, a formidable Demon. Despite Gyokko's ferocious attacks, Muichiro, aided by the swordsmith Hotaru Haganezuka, who focuses on perfecting his blade amidst the chaos, manages to hold his ground. He uses his Mist Breathing technique to cut down Gyokko in a climactic showdown, ending the episode on a triumphant note.

What to expect in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9?

In the upcoming Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9, viewers can expect to witness an exhilarating and suspenseful showdown between Muichiro, the Mist Hashira, and the formidable demon Gyokko. As their battle reaches its climax, the true extent of their powers will be unveiled in a series of shocking twists.

With each passing moment in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9, the intensity of the events grow as Gyokko unveils his newfound form, believing it to be an advantage against Muichiro's skills. However, Muichiro's calm and unwavering demeanor conceals a hidden power that will astound both friend and foe.

Further, as the clash reaches its peak, the battlefield becomes shrouded in a dense mist, obscuring the truth and heightening the suspense. In this mist-covered chaos, Muichiro's true abilities come to light, surpassing even Gyokko's wildest expectations.

Amidst the swirling mist, the lines between reality and illusion blur, leaving everyone, including the viewers, questioning what is real and what is merely a trick of the mind. The episode's conclusion promises a jaw-dropping revelation that will send shockwaves through the Demon Slayer world and set the stage for even greater battles to come.

Poll : 0 votes