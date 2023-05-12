Demon Slayer: Mist Hashira and Kokushibo square off in a viral fan-made animation clip

While the series’ current plot is undoubtedly engaging, a common trend amongst Demon Slayer fans who are aware of what’s to come is that they’re always looking towards the future. Despite how fantastic the current season can be, there always seem to be some who can’t help but discuss what’s years away for the anime adaptation.

That’s not to say that such a focus is a bad thing to have, as it at least builds excitement for the future of the series before what’s airing in the present is concluded. Likewise, it can give birth to some incredible Demon Slayer fan animations which highlight a unique take on these coming fights before Ufotable Studios adapts them.

One such fan animation clip has gone viral over the course of the week, posted on Monday, May 7, by @solaramv (Solar) on Twitter. Given the watermark on the animation, it seems this is indeed their own work. Demon Slayer fans have since praised the animation, both sharing their excitement for the eventual official adaptation of what’s present in the clip while also praising Solar’s take.

Warning: Heavy Demon Slayer season 4+ spoilers below.

Demon Slayer fans fall in love with fan animation of Muichiro Tokito vs Upper Rank One Kokushibo

Fan reactions

Unsurprisingly, Demon Slayer fans are losing their mind over Solar’s aforementioned fan clip. The clip in question adapts Muichiro Tokito’s brief one-on-one fight with the Upper Rank One of the Twelve Kizuki, Kokushibo. Kokukshibo’s name as a human was Michikatsu Tsugikuni, the twin brother of Yoriichi Tsugikuni, said to be the strongest Slayer to have ever existed.

The fight comes during the series’ climactic Infinity Castle Arc, in which the Slayer corps launches a final, massive assault against Kibutsuji Muzan and the remaining Kizuki. A major influence on this decision by the Corps comes from the prior efforts of Tanjiro Kamado and others in eliminating the Twelve Kizuki slowly but surely.

Kokushibo’s many fights are considered some of the best in Demon Slayer overall, making it somewhat unsurprising that Solar’s fan animation has gone so viral. While manga readers are undoubtedly already aware of the former's status, anime-only fans only know Kokushibo from his brief appearances during Kibutsuji’s Kizuki meetings.

While there are certainly other fantastic fights in the Infinity Castle Arc, those which Kokushibo is a part of seem to be an incredibly common favorite fight for the series. This also helps to explain why reactions to Solar’s fan animation have been so positive, with fans simply excited to see one of the series’ coolest and strongest characters brought to life.

Hilariously, manga-readers who are aware of the fights which Kokushibo is a part of are sharing how painful the series will be to watch at this point. The Infinity Castle Arc is certainly a difficult one to sit through, but this is somewhat fitting considering it to be the ultimate climax of author and illustrator Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series.

