Will Muichiro regain his past memories in Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has become one of the most popular Shonen anime with a huge fanbase worldwide. The series is regarded as the best due to its charming animation, intriguing storyline, and fascinating characters.

Among these exceptional individuals is Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito, the youngest pillar in the Demon Slayer Corps. Muichiro is a child prodigy due to his innate swordsmanship prowess. Although he is well versed in all aspects of being a Hashira, the only thing he lacks is his memories.

How did Muichiro loses his memories, and will he be able to get them back in Demon Slayer?

Muichiro was just an ordinary kid raised alongside his elder twin brother Yuichiro. After the death of their parents, where their mother died of bronchitis, and their father died from falling off a cliff, the siblings depended on each other and survived without seeking others' help.

Yuichiro blamed his parents for working so hard, and after their death, he turned into a cold-hearted person who just wanted to look after his brother and himself. However, Muichiro inherited his father’s kind-hearted nature that kept both brothers’ lives in balance.

٠ @megumicult cant wait for muichiro’s past to be animated i will not stop crying for weeks cant wait for muichiro’s past to be animated i will not stop crying for weeks https://t.co/keQ3XiyN3h

Muichiro and his brother were going to be recruited into the Demon Slayer Corps, personally by Kagaya Ubuyashiki and his wife, Amane Ubuyashiki. However, Yuichiro strongly opposed the offer and never wanted to get tricked into a place where his life and brother would be in jeopardy.

One destined day, a demon attacked the Tokito siblings in their cabin. Yuichiro lost his arm while saving Muichiro. After the Demon looked down upon them, Muichiro was engulfed in a rage and killed the demon with all the tools present in the cabin. Yuichiro died from fatal wounds, and Muichiro was also on the verge of death, but after Amane reached the latter in time and treated his injuries, he survived.

With this traumatic nightmare, Muichiro lost his recollections of the past and joined the Demon Slayer Corps. Despite not knowing swordsmanship and Breathing Techniques, he immensely trained himself and became a Hashira in mere two months. Only Gyomei Himejima, almost twice his age, was known to attain this feat.

Getting along with Tanjiro Kamado had a more significant effect on him, as he started being more friendly than being aloof. During Muichiro’s fight with the Upper-Rank Five: Gyokko, escaping from the latter’s Blood Demon Art: Water Prison Pot, he regained all the memories of his past.

🗑️ @KOKUSHIBOOF i just noticed how the light came to muichiro's eyes when tanjiro said that i just noticed how the light came to muichiro's eyes when tanjiro said that https://t.co/W61XAQ2tAt

Moreover, remembering the death of his beloved brother, Muichiro defeated the demon after manifesting the Demon slayer Mark, which enhanced his capabilities. Muichiro thanked Tanjiro for helping him bring back his lost memories.

After the death of Yuichiro, Muichiro assimilated his brother’s traits and personality by being cold and numb. However, after the sudden transition, he started showing more emotions and became more aware of the people around him. Muichiro also helped Tanjiro in his training and complimented him for his improvement.

Lynn 💙 @GiyuusSmile I’m surprised some manga readers think Giyuu and Muichiro don’t care about Rengoku. Why did they react this way to his death? You’re not seeing a lack of caring. You’re seeing the effects of past trauma and coping mechanisms for loss because of that.



They definitely care. I’m surprised some manga readers think Giyuu and Muichiro don’t care about Rengoku. Why did they react this way to his death? You’re not seeing a lack of caring. You’re seeing the effects of past trauma and coping mechanisms for loss because of that.They definitely care. https://t.co/tJZIzcWVg7

All the Hashiras were surprised to see the sudden change in Muichiro’s personality. He never used to associate with anyone, a similarity he shared with the Water Hashira Giyu Tomioka. After regaining his horrifying memories, Muichiro not only became stronger but also started showing who he indeed was by burying his suffering behind.

