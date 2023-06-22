Black Clover movie takes the top spot on Netflix

The Black Clover film has been a success on Netflix, ranking number one for the fourth consecutive day since its release. Studio Pierrot's film has proven to be highly popular, especially on the streaming service. In just three days, it has gained more than 6.4 million views in the United States alone, showing the pull of the franchise at the moment.

The film was subjected to multiple leaks, yet it has proven to be a huge success for the franchise thus far.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Black Clover movie.

The Black Clover movie has been a huge success across streaming platforms

Diab @Diab_26 Anddd that makes it the 3rd day that BC is in first place on Netflix JP. #BlackClover overall it has been a hit for Netflix to take the movie. Good numbers, cry haters. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Anddd that makes it the 3rd day that BC is in first place on Netflix JP. #BlackClover overall it has been a hit for Netflix to take the movie. Good numbers, cry haters. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/KuFuTdWnac

The Black Clover movie, titled The Sword of the Wizard King, reached the first spot as the most viewed film on Netflix in recent days but that's not all. It was also ranked second for non-English films from June 12 to June 18.

As of this writing, the film has gathered more than 12 million hours in terms of views worldwide on the streaming platform. In recent days, the film has also received numerous positive reviews, with critics applauding its animation and overall direction.

It is a massive coup for the Black Clover movie and the franchise as a whole as it signaled a return to form. It was also a great demonstration of the demand that the series has at the moment, which is always a very positive thing.

Black Clover follows Asta's journey to become a wizard

Mak @MakAttackG For those who were wondering. The Black Clover movie was 100% a hit for Netflix. Over 6.4 million views and 12 million hours viewed worldwide. Also to put into perspective, this was over a 2-day period. As the movie came out on the 16th and this ranking was from the 12th to 18th. For those who were wondering. The Black Clover movie was 100% a hit for Netflix. Over 6.4 million views and 12 million hours viewed worldwide. Also to put into perspective, this was over a 2-day period. As the movie came out on the 16th and this ranking was from the 12th to 18th. https://t.co/s2bHARvGh0

Black Clover follows a young man named Asta. In a world where magic abounds and a lot of people are capable of using it, Asta is incapable of being a wizard. He resolves to venture into the world and ascend to the highest position in the series, Wizard King. Along that path, he encounters many obstacles.

The film Sword of the Wizard King tells the tale of a long-dead Wizard King who is resurrected and seeks vengeance against his enemies. Asta, his buddy and opponent Yuno, and others must now stop him from carrying out his nefarious plans.

Black Clover has been lauded for its clear world-building, solid animation, excellent combat scenes, and charismatic main character, despite being fairly conventional by shonen standards.

Notably, there is currently no information regarding the impending season, despite the fact that the film's success indicates a growing interest in the franchise.

The Black Clover film can be streamed on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes