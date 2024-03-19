Did Oshi no Ko manga fall off with chapter 143? Explored

Oshi no Ko manga has been under fans' radar ever since the series' Chapter 123 was released. After that, the manga series was having a smooth run, until recently. This is because Chapter 143 of the manga brought the series into hot waters with a shocking scene between the main characters - Aqua and Ruby. So, did Oshi no Ko manga fall off?

Oshi no Ko, written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, follows the story of Aqua and Ruby, the twin children of the popular late idol Ai. Aqua believes his biological father to be responsible for his mother's death, hence, he goes after him. However, Aqua and Ruby are not just Ai's children, but also the reincarnations of her fans Gorou Amamiya and Sarina Tendouji.

Oshi no Ko manga may have fallen off with Chapter 143

While it is difficult to ascertain if Oshi no Ko manga has truly fallen off with Chapter 143, the manga faced major criticism on social media.

Many fans claimed that they had begun reading the series due to its drama. Oshi no Ko manga seemed very niche to fans as it unveiled the truth behind the entertainment industry and what idols and actors go through to climb the ladder of the entertainment world.

However, with the latest developments in the manga, especially the one surrounding the main characters Aqua and Ruby, the manga was slowly turning into another controversial series featuring a romance between siblings.

Some fans even claimed they were done with the series. While they wanted to see a romance aspect in the manga surrounding side characters Kana Arima or Akane Kurokawa, they never wished for siblings Aqua and Ruby Hoshino to get together. Unfortunately for them, Oshi no Ko Chapter 143 saw the two Hoshino siblings kiss each other twice.

Fans had been dreading this event ever since the manga's 123rd chapter was released. After Ruby realized that Aqua was Doctor Gorou Amamiya in his past life, she remembered Gorou's promise to Sarina to consider marrying her after she turned 16. With Ruby having turned 18, she asked Aqua if he remembered his promise, asking him to keep it.

Since then, many fans have essentially lost hope in the series as it was slowly shifting its focus from a "murder-mystery" theme surrounding Hikaru Kamiki to a romance theme surrounding Aqua and Ruby.

However, some fans held out hope for the manga, wishing that the creators would consider the audience's opinion and decide to cancel the siblings-romance story route altogether. Unfortunately, the manga creators did not cancel Aqua and Ruby's romance storyline. Instead, they doubled down on it with two kissing scenes between the siblings in the same chapter.

Thus, with the number of fans claiming to have stopped reading and supporting the series, Oshi no Ko manga may have fallen off. However, there is a good chance that the manga will get back up if the creators were to redeem themselves with future chapters.

