Oshi no Ko chapter 143: Fliming reaches a climax with Aqua and Ruby's shocking scene

With the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 143, the manga saw a controversial development as Ruby kissed Aqua before their kissing scene as Ai Hoshino and Hikaru Kamiki. However, seemingly, it wasn't just to practice but to establish their feelings towards one another.

The previous manga chapter saw everyone being concerned about Aqua and Ruby's controversial kissing scene. The manga revealed how it was Abiko and Yoriko who convinced Aqua for the scene. Later, the manga saw Ruby trying to prepare Aqua for their controversial scene together.

Oshi no Ko chapter 143 sees Ruby kiss Aqua

Oshi no Ko chapter 143, titled Blind Follower, picked up from where the previous chapter ended.

Ruby was unwilling to let go of Aqua as she was afraid that he would disappear. Right after, she began throwing a temper tantrum, asking Aqua to call her "Sarina-chan" like he used to as Gorou Amamiya.

After showing some reluctance, Aqua gave in and impersonated Gorou, asking Sarina to do what he was asking her to do. Ruby was ecstatic about that as she wished to marry her doctor. Aqua immediately withdrew from her advance, as he would end up dead socially.

Aqua then continued calling Ruby "Sarina-chan" to make her happy. That sent Ruby to Seventh Heaven as she revealed how she felt similarly whenever Gorou used to visit him in the hospital.

Right after, Aqua decided to confide in Ruby about his emotions. He felt guilty about being alive and was unable to smile due to the selfish lies he had told people. While Ruby was shocked by the revelation, she had a solution for this problem.

What Aqua needed was an idol. For Ruby, Aqua was his idol. Thus, her world would shine brighter merely because Aqua was alive. It did sound odd, though, that Ruby believed that it was fine because she was his blind follower.

As for Aqua, Ruby believed that he wasn't as different from Gorou as Aqua believed.

She remembered a moment in which Gorou acted similar to Aqua. Hence Ruby believed that the two people were the same, and Aqua did not have to try and impersonate his old self.

Hearing that helped Aqua manifest his white star eye back. With that, he began role-playing as Gorou Amamiya, revealing how he liked Sarina just as she liked her.

Right after, Ruby revealed that while she was willing to blindly follow Aqua and accept all of his flaws, she wasn't just a normal follower. In fact, she was in love with her idol (i.e., Aqua). With that, Ruby kissed Aqua out of nowhere.

Oshi no Ko chapter 143 saw Ruby and Aqua kiss during the filming as Ai Hoshino and Hikaru Kamiki. With that, the filming seemingly progressed towards its climax.

