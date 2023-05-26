The star eyes of Oshi no Ko might be hiding a sinister mystery

Oshi no Ko has a lot of characters as part of the entertainment industry. However, something that makes a select few stand out is their star eyes. While many fans at first would believe that the stars are just part of their character designs, they possibly hold a sinister mystery behind them.

Oshi no Ko, written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, follows the children of the popular idol Ai. However, the children, Aqua and Ruby, are reincarnations of Ai's deceased fans, who have their memories from their previous life intact. Thus, after Ai gets murdered, Aqua decides to go after the person responsible for his mother's death.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko: What do the star eyes signify?

Ruby and Aqua as seen in Oshi no Ko episode 1 (Image via Doga Kobo)

At first, many Oshi no Ko fans may be led to believe that star eyes are genetic. Ai and Hikaru Kamiki had two star eyes each and their children Aqua and Ruby possess one star eye each. However, as seen in the series, the star eyes are not always genetically transferred as several other characters like Yura Katayose and Akane Kurokawa have been shown to possess them.

Toshirou Kindaichi, one of the founding members of the Lalalie Theatrical Company, mentioned in Oshi no Ko chapter 96 that there are several people in the entertainment industry who possess "deceptive eyes." As per him, these eyes can make lies look like truths. Considering that Kindaichi has worked with Ai Hoshino, Hikaru Kamiki, and Akane Kurokawa in the theatrical company, it can be concluded that he is talking about them and their star eyes.

Toshirou Kindaichi as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 96 (Image via Shueisha)

That said, there seem to be two types of star eyes, the bright ones and the dark ones. So, what is the difference between the two eyes?

Ai wanted to deceive everyone to make her "love" into the truth. Considering that there are no negative motivations attached to it, her eyes may have been illustrated to be bright, depicting positive motivations. As for Hikaru Kamiki, he deceives actresses using his lies to get close to them and kill them. That's why his eyes may have been illustrated to be dark, depicting his negative motivations.

However, as evident from the series, the eyes do not inherently stay the same but also change as per the person's motivations.

Aqua Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko episode 1 (Image via Doga Kobo)

While Aqua Hoshino was born with one bright star eye, his star turned dark when he wanted revenge against his father. Following that, his eye has been shown to switch between bright and dark depending on what situation he was dealing with.

When Aqua thought that his father was dead and he no longer needed to avenge his mother, his star eye disappeared. This possibly depicted that he did not feel the need to deceive anyone any longer. However, in Oshi no Ko chapter 98, when Aqua realized that his father was alive, he was shown with two black star eyes. This possibly depicted that his motivation for revenge was far stronger than ever before.

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 79 (Image via Shueisha)

The same can also be observed in Ruby's case as she was shown to have a bright star eye when she carried an idealistic mind to become an idol. However, after Ruby found out that Gorou Amamiya had been murdered, she wanted to find the culprit. Thus, in chapter 79, she was shown to have two dark star eyes when she self-affirmed her desire for revenge.

Thus, it can be concluded that both bright and dark star eyes are the same deceptive eyes. The former depict a person deceiving others for something that inherently isn't evil. Meanwhile, the dark star eyes are used to depict a person deceiving others, fueled with negative emotions. Thus, they are illustrated to be bright or dark depending on the person's motivations to give fans an easier method to understand the characters' mindset.

Yura Katayose as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 109 (Image via Shueisha)

However, something to be noted is how even though Akane Kurokawa and Yura Katayose possessed star eyes, their eyes were not always illustrated to have stars in them. This meant that Akane and Yura only use their deceptive eyes while they are working or are motivated.

Meanwhile, Aqua, Ruby, Hikaru, and Ai are almost always shown with star eyes, meaning that they actively deceive people. In the case of Aqua and Ruby, it could be because they were previously Gorou Amamiya and Sarina Tendouji in their previous lives and now have to play their new roles as Ai Hoshino's children. As for Hikaru, he has been deceiving everyone since childhood, given that he is a murderer.

Ai Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 110 (Image via Shueisha)

However, the same isn't the case for Ai, who seems to be hiding a sinister mystery. She was even shown to have two dark star eyes in Oshi no Ko chapter 110 when she seemingly revealed her true self to director Gatonda in a flashback. Thus, there is a possibility that the manga could soon reveal a huge secret surrounding Ai Hoshino, which could turn out to be a huge plot point for the series.

