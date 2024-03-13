Oshi no Ko chapter 143: Why the reincarnation trope can't excuse everything problematic about Aqua and Ruby's current relationship, explored

With Oshi no Ko chapter 143, the manga series saw Aqua and Ruby kiss before they filmed the scene for the "15-Year Lie" movie. The scene saw the two characters confessing their feelings to each other as Sarina Tendouji and Gorou Amamiya. With that, the manga series took on the path that most fans were dreading it would take.

While the majority of fans found the development disgusting, some fans believed that the relationship was fine due to their circumstances. Many fans do not think of the two characters as siblings because their minds have retained their personalities and memories from their past lives. However, that trope isn't enough to excuse everything problematic with their controversial relationship.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 143: Aqua and Ruby's relationship is more problematic than fans think

Up until now, it seemed like Oshi no Ko manga was only hinting at a possible relationship between Aqua and Ruby to keep the readers on their toes. This is because between the two siblings, only Ruby seemed interested in such a relationship.

However, with Oshi no Ko chapter 143, the manga series finally saw Aqua and Ruby. With that, the manga saw Aqua's white star eyes return, suggesting he was healing again. Such a development effectively confirmed that even Aqua was now open to a relationship with Ruby. While the majority of fans found it disgusting, there are still some fans who are rooting for the plausible couple.

That said, Aqua and Ruby's relationship is problematic on so many levels. While one can argue that them being the incarnations of Gorou Amamiya and Sarina Tendouji makes it alright, it is far from the truth. Both Aqua and Ruby are essentially twin siblings. Even if their minds were that of Gorou and Sarina, they did not find this out about each other until they were 18 years old and viewed each other as siblings till then.

Even if one were to ignore that, Gorou Amamiya and Sarina Tendouji's relationship was problematic in the first place. Sarina fell in love with her doctor Gorou when she was 12 and Gorou was around 24-26 years old. This effectively meant that Sarina was a minor when she confessed her desire to marry Gorou.

That development itself was disturbing because their age difference suggested that Gorou had groomed Sarina to imprint on him, which was wrong on so many levels. Gorou could have outright rejected Sarina's advances, but instead, he promised to consider marrying her after she would turn 16.

Moreover, Gorou Amamiya was Sarina Tendouji's doctor. Given that Sarina's mother Marina Tendouji had effectively left her, it was very nice of Gorou to visit Sarina often to keep her company. However, their time together only ended up for the worse.

Gorou Amamiya had become personally connected with Sarina Tendouji. This was prohibited for him as they shared a doctor-patient relationship but the two took it a step further by becoming close.

Hence, even if fans were to ignore the fact that Aqua and Ruby were twin siblings, their relationship was wrong in the first place, i.e., their closeness during their time as Gorou Amamiya and Sarina Tendjouji.

Many fans might think that it was just Sarina who desired such a relationship, however, Gorou wasn't as clean as people think he was. In the first chapter, the manga saw a nurse asking Gorou if he would consider marrying 16-year-old Ai Hoshino if she asked him to marry her.

Gorou refused to answer because he was already captivated by Ai and would have agreed to marry Ai if such a development were ever to take place.

Considering that Gorou was around 28-30 years old when he was asked the question meant that he was effectively open to having a relationship with an underage girl as long as he was captivated by her.

Given that Gorou thought of Sarina to be similar to Ai due to their same ages, there is no reason why he would not have agreed to marry Sarina if she were to turn the same age as well.

