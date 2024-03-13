"Worst chapter ever": Oshi no Ko Chapter 143 divides the fandom with Aqua and Ruby's controversial scene

Oshi no Ko Chapter 143 is set to be released soon. However, before the official chapter was released, the spoilers for the same leaked out online. With that, fans learned about the developments in the upcoming chapter. Evidently, the majority of fans are disappointed by the manga and wish to see it take another path.

The manga's previous chapter saw everyone being concerned about the upcoming kissing scene between Ruby and Aqua as Ai and Hikaru. The manga also revealed how it was Abiko and Yoriko who had planned the scene for the movie. Later, the manga saw Ruby trying to prepare Aqua for their scene which was to be filmed the next day.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 143 developments push fans to label it as the "worst chapter"

The developments in Oshi no Ko Chapter 143 saw Ruby kissing Aqua after the two pretended to be their past selves Sarina Tendouji and Gorou Amamiya. While it is true that the two characters have inherited the personalities of their past self, it does not change the fact that they were siblings in their second incarnations.

To top it off, Aqua and Ruby considered each other siblings for 18 years. Thus, fans found it disgusting that manga author Aka Akasaka and manga artist Mengo Yokoyari were taking the plot in such a direction, in which the twin siblings could end up in a romantic relationship.

Hence, many fans labeled Oshi no Ko Chapter 143 as the worst chapter ever.

Oshi no Ko fans were really disappointed because the chapter's spoilers revealed how the manga creators did not just show one kiss between the siblings but doubled down on it with a second kiss shown as part of the filming.

Some fans were convinced that the manga was no longer being written by manga author Aka Akasaka and was being solely created by Mengo Yokoyari. This is because they refused to believe that Akasaka, the person who created Kaguya-sama: Love is War and the Tokyo Blade Arc could go down this path.

Meanwhile, other fans decided to quit reading the manga as they believed the developments were too disgusting to follow. While they wished for Kana Arima to end up with Aqua, it seemed too late for the same.

When fans tried to understand the whole picture, some fans were left amused by the fact that YOASOBI created a great song for the anime, which ended up being acclaimed globally. Unfortunately, the series had now taken a path that was going to ruin the anime in the future.

Meanwhile, other fans were looking forward to how the entire world will react when the manga chapter will officially drop. The worst part about the situation was that the manga chapter will be released on White Day, and is numbered "143," which can be decoded as "I love you."

With this, it is very clear that the majority of the fans hate the recent developments in the manga. Nevertheless, some fans were looking forward to this development and even wished that the two would get married in the future.

