Oshi no Ko creator lashes at leakers for spoiling Chapter 143

With Oshi no Ko manga going on a break, the next chapter, i.e., chapter 143, is set to be released on Thursday, March 14, 2024. However, a week before that, a manga leak surfaced online that hinted at the events from the upcoming manga chapter. Surprisingly, manga artist Mengo Yokoyari herself lashed out at leakers when she found out about the same.

The manga's previous chapter saw Kana, Miyako, and Mem-Cho discussing the upcoming kissing scene between Ruby and Aqua. While Miyako and Kana found it disturbing, Mem-Cho believed it would help sell the movie. In addition, the manga also revealed how it was Yoriko and Abiko who convinced Aqua to do the same. The chapter's end saw Ruby trying to prepare Aqua to go along with the movie's script.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko manga artist speaks out against spoilers of chapter 143

A few days ago, a week before the official release of Oshi no Ko chapter 143, a leaked picture of Ruby kissing Aqua emerged online. Given that it was too early for any form of leak to drop, many fans disregarded the possible leak picture, considering it to be fake.

However, that's when Oshi no Ko manga artist Mengo Yokoyari lashed out through her X (formerly Twitter) account @Yorimen on the leakers who were spreading spoilers from the manga in advance.

Mengo Yokoyari lashing out on leakers for chapter 143 (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

She stated how she posted a tweet in the morning, to which, someone had posted a leaked image from the upcoming chapter on its quotes. Hence, to help stop spreading spoilers, she deleted the aforementioned tweet.

With that, Mengo Yokoyari asked Oshi no Ko fans not to leak out spoilers before the chapter is officially released. Soon after, the manga artist deleted her tweet where she lashed out at the series' fans.

Ruby hugging Aqua in Oshi no Ko chapter 142 (Image via Shueisha)

There are several manga whose spoilers get leaked online. However, manga creators are rarely known for pointing them out through their official accounts. Hence, a statement from the series' manga artist Mengo Yokoyari is bound to leave fans surprised.

However, the fact that Yokoyari commented on the leaked image suggests that the leaked image wasn't a hoax as fans had presumed previously. There have been several fanarts on X that depicted the siblings kissing each other. However, no such statements had been made before as they were evidently fake images.

Ruby asking Aqua if he was reluctant to kiss her (Image via Shueisha)

With that in mind, there would have been no reason for the manga artist Mengo Yokoyari to comment on an image online if wasn't from the official manga series.

Hence, this must mean that the leaked image was real and something she had drawn days or weeks ago. This effectively means that the upcoming chapter 143 of the series is set to see Ruby Hoshino kiss her brother Aquamarine Hoshino. While they are incarnations of Sarina Tendouji and Gorou Amamiya, respectively, the upcoming development is bound to be considered controversial.

