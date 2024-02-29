Oshi no Ko Chapter 143: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko Chapter 143 is set to be released on Thursday, Mar. 14, 2024, at 12 am JST. According to the MANGA Plus website, the manga will be on a break next week. Thus, the upcoming chapter will be released after a one-week delay. Oshi no Ko manga is available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus service.

The previous chapter revealed how Abiko and Yoriko were the people who revamped the script to make it much more entertaining. As per them, Aqua as a writer had no right to give himself a safety zone. The manga later saw Ruby helping Aqua prepare for the kissing scene.

Oshi no Ko chapter 143 release date and time

Sarina Tendouji as seen in Oshi no Ko manga

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, Oshi no Ko Chapter 143 will be released on Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2024, in most countries worldwide. However, the release date will vary in some regions due to different time zones. Hence, in Japan, the upcoming manga chapter will be released on Thursday, Mar. 14, 2024, at 12 am JST.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 143 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Wednesday March 13 Central Standard Time 9 am Wednesday March 13 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Wednesday March 13 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Wednesday March 13 Central European Time 4 pm Wednesday March 13 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday March 13 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday March 13 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday March 14

Where to read Oshi no Ko Chapter 143?

Abiko and Yoriko as seen in Oshi no Ko manga

Oshi no Ko Chapter 143 will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus. The service's mobile application allows a user to read all the manga chapters of the series for free. However, only the first three and latest three chapters of the series can be read repeatedly for free. If one wants to read the other manga chapters repeatedly, one will need to purchase a premium subscription.

It is also to be noted that the latest three chapters change with the release of every new chapter.

As for the MANGA Plus website, it only allows fans to read the first three and the latest three chapters of a manga. The only option to read the other chapters is the mobile application.

Oshi no Ko chapter 142 Recap

Aqua Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko manga

Oshi no Ko chapter 142, titled Responsibility, saw Kana, Miyako, and Mem-Cho discussing Aqua and Ruby's kissing scene. They found it uncomfortable but soon realized that Ruby was okay doing it as she was obsessed with her brother.

The manga later revealed through a flashback that Aqua had gone to manga creators Yoriko and Abiko to get some advice. During this, the manga creators decided to revamp the movie's script to make it more entertaining. They were the people who were adamant that Aqua do the kissing scene with Ruby properly. As a writer, it was his responsibility to not give a safety zone for himself.

The manga later saw Ruby trying to convince Aqua for the kissing scene. She even created a scenario for Aqua to imagine where they were Sarina and Gorou, respectively. When Aqua still remained unsure, Ruby offered to practice the scene before they filmed it the next day.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 143

Aqua and Ruby as seen in Oshi no Ko manga

Oshi no Ko chapter 143 will most likely see Aqua and Ruby finally having to film the inevitable kissing scene between Hikaru Kamiki and Ai Hoshino. However, prior to this, the manga might focus on Hikaru and Ai's blooming romance to set up the kissing scene at the end.

Aqua is likely going to go through some huge turmoil. However, given his responsibility as a writer, he could go through with the scene

