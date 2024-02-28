Oshi no Ko Chapter 142 teases the unrealized relationship between Gorou and Sarina

With the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 142, the manga series focused on the events prior to Aqua and Ruby's kissing scene as Hikaru and Ai. While Aqua was reluctant to do it, Ruby and the majority of his colleagues were adamant that Aqua and Ruby keep the scene as close to reality as possible.

The manga's previous chapter hinted at Airi Himekawa's past and how the entertainment industry made use of women at night establishments. In addition, the manga also hinted at Ruby and Aqua's inevitable kissing scene as Ai and Hikaru Kamiki.

Oshi no Ko chapter 142: Ruby proposes Aqua to practice the controversial scene with her

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 142 (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 142, titled Responsibility, opened with Kana Arima, Mem-Cho, and Miyako Saitou discussing the upcoming kissing scene between siblings Ruby and Aqua. While Miyako and Kana were opposed to it, Mem-Cho believed that it could help sell the film more.

With that, Mem-Cho revealed how Ruby seemed pretty excited about this scene despite saying she is being forced into it. With that, the manga revealed that it wasn't Aqua who had written the kissing scene of Ai and Hikaru, but Yoriko Kichijouji and Abiko Samejima.

Yoriko and Abiko as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 142 (Image via Shueisha)

Aqua had seemingly gone to the two manga creators in the past, asking for their advice. While they liked Aqua's use of language, they did not find the script entertaining enough. Hence, they revamped the story, especially the romance between Ai and Hikaru. They were the people responsible for making all Ai and Hikaru scenes feel like rom-coms.

During this, Aqua even asked the two manga creators to limit the kissing scene to a cheek kiss. But Yoriko and Abiko rejected the request. As per them, if Aqua was writing the story, he had no right to create a safety zone for himself. It is his duty as the writer to take responsibility for every letter he writes.

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 142 (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 142 then switched to the present as Aqua could be seen lamenting about his responsibility as the film's writer. Just then, Ruby heard Aqua muttering about "responsibility." Hence, she reminded Aqua that he was going to be the person responsible for her first kiss.

Aqua was evidently reluctant to do the scene. That's when Ruby gave Aqua a scenario that could help him kiss her. She asked Aqua to imagine her as her previous incarnation Sarina Tendouji, while she would imagine Aqua as his previous incarnation Gorou Amamiya.

Gorou and Sarina as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 142 (Image via Shueisha)

She even set the scenario where Sarina miraculously recovers from her illness. Despite that, she keeps visiting the hospital to meet Gorou Amamiya. After that, the day she turns 18, she goes to him and confesses her feelings.

Ruby asked Aqua if he could kiss her if he were to imagine that. However, Aqua was still unsure if he could do it. That's when Ruby suggests to Aqua that they practice the scene before they film the next day.

Oshi no Ko manga is on a break next week.

