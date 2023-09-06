Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 4: Sarina's past reveals Ruby's biggest insecurity

With the release of Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 4, fans found out Ruby's most innate desire. While it would seem quite normal for people, her desire goes back to the time when she was Sarina Tendouji. Following her unfulfilled dream in her previous life, she was born with the biggest insecurity in her new life.

The previous chapter saw Kana and Akane working together on a commercial gig. They completed the shoot without any retakes, following which, Kana expressed that she did not view Akane as a rival. While Kana did act mean to her, she did not mean it and was okay with Akane calling her anything mean.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 4: Gorou and Sarina's past explains Ruby's anger

Sarina Tendouji as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 4 opened with Ruby spotting Aqua reading a book. She immediately clinged to him to see what he was reading. Upon doing so, Ruby's hair tickled Aqua, who observed how it was silkier than before.

Upon hearing this, Ruby Hoshino immediately began bragging about her new hair quality improvement treatment that had made her hair much prettier. However, Aqua did not care much about it and instead suggested that Ruby should tie up her hair inside the house to avoid it being a bother.

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 4 (Image via Shueisha)

Ruby immediately retorted at Aqua, asking him to get his bangs cut off. Aqua was shocked by Ruby's reaction as he could not make out what he did wrong. At the same time, Ruby went to her room and started sobbing, while calling Gorou an idiot.

Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 4 then revealed a flashback of Gorou Amamiya and Sarina Tendouji. Gorou was telling Sarina what part of Ai charmed him. While there were countless reasons for this, Gorou loved Ai's silky long hair. Immediately after saying this, Gorou realized that he was being very insensitive.

Sarina Tendouji as seen in Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 4 (Image via Shueisha)

Given that Sarina had lost her hair due to her medical treatment, he thought of himself to be a disgrace. However, Sarina did not mind it as she herself had a dream of having long hair like Ai. However, her mother got her to cut her hair to make it convenient for her treatment process. Following that, she lost all her hair.

Nevertheless, Sarina was hopeful of growing long hair as she believed that she would end up looking like Ai. Gorou believed that Sarina's long hair would force him to support her as an idol as well. Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 4 then revealed that it was Aqua who was remembering this event. He immediately felt terrible as he kept moaning about the same.

Ruby and Aqua Hoshino as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Later, when Ruby came out of the bath after completing a super hard schedule, Aqua complemented Ruby's hair and told her that he now had another favorite idol. While doing so, he took the initiative to dry Ruby's hair using a hairdryer. Upon experiencing this, Ruby giggled happily.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 4

Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 4 saw Ruby and Aqua connect through their memories as Sarina and Gorou. While fans were worried about their controversial relationship, the manga went on to work further on it through a special chapter.

With the main story set to soon return, fans hope to receive more updates on the same.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.